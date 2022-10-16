Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting

STOCKHOLM (AP) – A Swedish Democrat official has been suspended by the far-right party for making demeaning comments about Jewish teenage journalist Anne Frank.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral,” among other things, according to Swedish media.

Anne, who wrote a diary while in hiding in Amsterdam before being imprisoned, died in February 1945 at the age of 15 in Nazi Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

The message by Fallenkvist, a 26-year-old head of television programming for the Swedish Democrats, sparked strong reactions from Jewish groups and Israeli ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman, who in a tweet said: “I strongly condemn this despicable insult, with respect for the memory of Anne Frank.” His post contained what appeared to be a screenshot of Fallenkvist’s Instagram post.

Swedish Democrat media director Oskar Cavalli-Bjorkman told Swedish news agency TT late on Saturday that the party would take Fallenkvist’s “insensitive and inappropriate” comments seriously and launch an internal investigation into the matter.

While it remained unclear what kind of point Fallenkvist was trying to make with her comments about Anne’s diary, she later sent a text message to the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter stating that she had been misinterpreted.

“The book is a moving portrayal of human good and evil,” Fallenkvist said in her message to the newspaper. “The good Anne, who in the early chapters is like any other young girl who lives her life in peace and has an interest in boys (which I emphasized), is contrasted with the evils of Nazism. My story focused on the good and human in Anne, without downplaying the evil to which she was subjected.”

Sweden Democrats was founded in the 1980s by people who had been active in far-right groups, including neo-Nazis. The party emerged as Sweden’s second largest party in the September 11 elections led by Jimmie Akesson.

On Friday, three Swedish centre-right parties agreed to form a coalition government with the support of Swedish Democrats that has moved towards mainstream politics but is sticking to a hard line on immigration.

PART: