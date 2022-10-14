Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three Swedish center-right parties announced Friday that they have reached a deal to form a coalition government that does not include the anti-immigration Swedish Democrats, but relies on their support in parliament.

The agreement comes after a month of negotiations following the September 11 elections that gave the Swedish Democrats, a party with right-wing extremist roots, an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics.

Opposition leader Ulf Kristersson said his conservative Moderate party would form a centre-right coalition government with the Liberals and the Christian Democrats. The Swedish Democrats would fall outside the coalition, but would help shape government policy from the sidelines. The centre-right coalition depends on the support of the Swedish Democrats to gain a majority in parliament.

Founded by neo-Nazis and other far-right activists, the party has risen to the mainstream under the leadership of Jimmie Akesson, who, since taking over the party in 2005, has elevated it from the fringe movement to Sweden’s second-largest party, with more than 20 % of the vote.

Akesson said he would have preferred cabinet seats for his party, but he backed the deal that would give his party influence over government policy, including immigration and criminal justice.

“For us it has been absolutely decisive that a power shift should be a paradigm shift when it comes to immigration policy,” Akesson said, adding that Sweden’s asylum rules should not be more generous than required by the European Union, of which Sweden has been a member since 1995.

Sweden, along with Germany, stood out in Europe for its generous reception of asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa, until the migration crisis of 2015-2016 led to tighter immigration controls.

An increase in gang violence in immigrant-dominated neighborhoods has led to widespread calls for even tougher immigration controls and tougher sentences and deportations for foreign citizens who commit crimes in Sweden, policies long embraced by Swedish Democrats but adopted in recent years. games were simulated on center-left and center-right.

Kristersson, who is expected to lead the next government, said his coalition and the Swedish Democrats had agreed to increase prison terms for gang members, including those under 18, and introduce special visiting zones for police to fight crime. .

“We will also thoroughly overhaul the entire criminal code, with tougher sentences for violent and sexual crimes,” Kristersson said on Facebook.

Kristersson was set to meet on Friday with the Speaker of Parliament, who would instruct him to formally form a cabinet. On Monday, the parliament voted on Kristersson’s election as prime minister.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of the centre-left Social Democrats will continue to lead in the capacity of interim government until a new government is formed.

