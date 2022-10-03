Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Medicine Prize

Credit: Wikipedia



Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the Neanderthal genome and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, on Monday won the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

“By revealing genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries form the basis for exploring what makes us unique,” the Nobel Committee said.

Paabo discovered that gene transfer had taken place from these now extinct hominins to Homo sapiens.

“This ancient flow of genes to modern humans is physiologically relevant today, for example how our immune system responds to infections,” said the jury.

Paabo, 67, who takes home the prize of 10 million Swedish kronor ($901,500), receives the award from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the death of scientist Alfred Nobel in 1896, who quoted the prices in his will.

Last year, the Medicine Prize went to American duo David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for discoveries about temperature and touch receptors, which have been used to develop treatments for a wide variety of diseases and conditions, including chronic pain.

The Nobel season continues this week with the announcement of the winners of the Physics Prize on Tuesday and the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday.

This is followed by the long-awaited prizes for Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday.

Among those named as possible Peace Prize winners are the International Criminal Court charged with investigating war crimes in Ukraine, imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The Economy Prize will complete the matter on Monday 10 October.

