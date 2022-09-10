Swedish House Mafia perform in the pouring rain risking damage to stage equipment worth millions

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The supergroup Swedish House Mafia put on an impressive show in the rain, despite the fact that their stage team had asked them several times to stop early to keep the expensive stage equipment.

The trio performed to a sold-out crowd at the Banc of California Stadium on Friday as it rained throughout the concert.

The band was more focused on giving their fans a great performance and kept playing through the rain as this event was the biggest outdoor show they have toured to date.

Rain or shine: The Swedish House Mafia played through the rain despite their stage team’s request to stop the show early to keep the expensive stage equipment

According to sources on TMZ“Millions worth of audio and stage equipment will have to be repaired or completely replaced.”

The podium team will play Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada, and will have to work overtime to ensure all equipment is functioning properly.

The group released their 2022 studio album titled Paradise Again on April 15 through their new label, Republic, after finally reconciling their differences over a long period when the artists worked separately.

The cost: According to sources at TMZ, ‘millions of audio and stage equipment need to be repaired or completely replaced’

The EDM stars went through a break-up and farewell tour in 2012, and released an intimate documentary two years later called Leave The World Behind to explain to fans why they decided to go their separate ways.

“A lot of people ask us on social media and in interviews, ‘why are you breaking up, why are you breaking up?’ he said. “Well, this movie shows why we broke up,” Ingrosso said.

Their last performance was at Ultra Miami on March 24, 2013. For the next five years, Angello worked solo while Axwell and Ingrosso performed as a duo, Axwell & Ingrosso.

The show must go on: Tuesday the stage team will play in Vancouver, the stage team will have to work overtime to make sure everything is fixed

Founded in 2008 and made up of DJs Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, the group has set the standard for mainstream progressive house music setting the stage for the EDM boom of the early 2010s more than any other modern dance act.

The group is best known for their Grammy-winning hit Don’t You Worry Child, which won the Best Dance Recording Award in 2013.

In recent years, the artists have come together and reunited as a band, but more importantly, as three best friends with a message.