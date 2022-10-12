Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third-largest party — the center-right moderates — said on Wednesday that he has yet to reach a deal in his talks to form a coalition with like-minded parties and has been given a two-day extension. to reach an agreement.

“We are on our way to forming a government in the coming days. There are some details we want to clarify,” moderates leader Ulf Kristersson said after two weeks of talks with the other centre-right parties.

It was not clear which parties would be part of the center-right governing coalition and he declined to go into what “details” need to be addressed.

He met on Wednesday with Andreas Norlen, the speaker of the Swedish parliament with 349 seats, to report on his progress. Norlen later said in a statement that he had agreed to give a postponement until Friday.

In the September 11 elections in Sweden, the country’s four centre-right parties won 176 seats, while the centre-left coalition comprising the ruling Social Democrats took 173 seats. Then Norlen asked Kristersson if he could form a governing coalition. For the past two weeks, he has held talks with the populist Sweden Democrats, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats.

The liberals do not want to form a coalition with the right-wing Swedish Democrats, a party founded in the 1980s by far-right extremists and now the country’s second-largest faction in parliament. The populist party that wants to fight crime and strictly limit immigration has been trying to move towards the mainstream in recent weeks.

A vote in parliament on a new Swedish prime minister is likely scheduled for Monday, October 17.

Days after the election, Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who heads Sweden’s largest party, admitted losing the election. She will remain in the capacity of caretaker until a new government is formed.

PART: