Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says her country cannot share details with Russia of its investigation into last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two major gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, citing confidentiality surrounding the investigation.

“In Sweden there is secrecy surrounding the preliminary investigation and that also applies in this case,” said Magdalena Andersson of the blasts and ruptures that took place in international waters off Sweden’s Baltic Sea, but within the country’s exclusive economic zone. .

The explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which was the main gas supply route to Germany until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was never commissioned because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The damaged pipelines released huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

Russia has formally asked the Swedish government to participate in the Swedish investigation in a letter dated 6 October.

“We are still working on how exactly to formulate the answer,” Andersson said Monday at a naval base in southern Sweden.

In its preliminary investigation, Sweden’s Homeland Security Service said last week that the investigation “has strengthened suspicions of serious sabotage as the cause of the blast”. The Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation said evidence had been seized at the site.

The Swedish security service said the probe confirmed that “explosions” have caused extensive damage to the pipelines. Authorities had said when the four leaks near Sweden and Denmark first came to light that explosions had been recorded in the area.

In a separate statement, Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said “attacks have been made at the crime scene and will now be investigated”. Ljungqvist, who led the preliminary investigation, did not identify the seized evidence.

In Denmark, authorities kept quiet about the investigation. Danish broadcaster TV2 reported from the site that ships carrying Danish and German naval vessels were in the area.

German federal prosecutors investigating national security cases have also opened an investigation against unknown individuals on suspicion of deliberately causing an explosion and anti-constitutional sabotage.

The German study comes on top of the Danish and Swedish studies, but is conducted within the framework of the European Union.

German federal prosecutors said the reason for their involvement is also that an attack on the energy supply could affect Germany’s external and internal security. On Sunday, authorities said two German boats had set out for the area where the spills had occurred to find out what had happened.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of attacking the pipelines, which the United States and its allies have vehemently denied.

