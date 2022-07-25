Swedes play their joker but England can have last laugh: Arrogance in Swedish camp might haunt them

England have not been averse to making a lot of noise before a major tournament semi-final in recent years.

When they faced the US three years ago at this stage of the World Cup in Lyon, they accused their opponents of spying on their team hotel and were dazzlingly candid about the task ahead. “Nobody is afraid of America. I’m not afraid of America and I don’t think my teammates are either,” said striker Nikita Parris. Her team lost 2-1.

Things are now a little more cautious and Sweden, Tuesday’s opponents in Sheffield, have to live up to their own words.

Sweden’s arrogance could prove to be their downfall if they take on England

An official Swedish replica jersey released prior to these Euros had details about their players and instructions on ‘How to stop Sweden’ stitched into the collar.

There’s even a website – howtostopsweden.com – although the analysis doesn’t offer much hope that someone actually succeeds. Sweden is one of the fastest playing teams in the world and also one of the best in counter-attacks. “Do everything you can to win the ball back once you lose it.”

The Swedes claim that this is all in the interest of transparency, a national characteristic of theirs. “We want to raise the stakes this summer by telling our competitors how we play and how they might have a chance,” said Anders Eriksson, their FA’s chief analyst.

England boss Sarina Wiegman remains calm despite growing national euphoria

It’s very hard to imagine Sarina Wiegman, the precise and unrelentingly calm manager of England, leaving her team hostage by such a stunt.

Wiegman still reveals very little of her inner self in press conferences marked by correcting her own English.

The closest sound from her came in her description of how she got a negative Covid test on the afternoon of England’s quarter-final against Spain, after repeatedly testing positive over the past 48 hours. ‘Finally! This afternoon!’ she said. “I’m so glad I’m here.”

There is no hassle with her. Amid the growing national euphoria of England’s journey to the last four, it has been almost forgotten that she had to leave the camp before the start of this tournament due to the death of her sister.

Behind the scenes there is a tetchiness and pressure in the camp in Sweden

She has certainly had to make decisions in the six days since the Brighton win. Whether it’s Alex Greenwood instead of Rachel Daly after his battle as left-back against Spain. Whether you want to start Alessia Russo instead of Ellen White up front.

Both changes seem necessary. Stina Blackstenius could make Daly as difficult as the Spanish Athenea del Castillo. There was some predictability about the unaltered England side last Wednesday and it took a long time to find a solution when Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp suddenly found they couldn’t get a run on the full backs. Player for player, Sweden will be one step further.

The good news for England is that the world number 2 simply has not lived up to their own website’s claims. That slight tone of arrogance has looked like he might come back to bite them.

Behind the scenes, there’s an air of tetchiness and pressure that England, even as a host, doesn’t seem to co-operate with. When one of the leading Swedish newspapers announced the starting XI just hours before the Belgian quarter-final on Friday, there were murmurs about the importance of ‘not harming’ the national team, in what appeared to be claims of lack of patriotism.

An air of mystery surrounds Swedish striker Kosovare Asllani in the lead-up to the match

Since that evening at Leigh Sports Village, a mysterious atmosphere has permeated the most dangerous player in their ranks, AC Milan striker Kosovare Asllani, who was passed straight past the Swedish press and declared ‘too tired’ to speak.

The 32-year-old was not seen in training at all this weekend and when winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd was asked about her team-mate, she said: “We have been told not to answer such questions.”

Authoritative sources suggested all along that this was a smokescreen, designed to distract England from their preparations. On Monday evening, Asllani confirmed that she is “fit and ready” for the match.

The question now is how far the team can bring her into the game, as despite creating more chances than any other Swedish player, Asllani has not been helped enough by teammates. Sweden has barely scored half as many goals as England and has not finished teams nearly as emphatically as expected.

England’s Millie Bright emphasized how important it is for the team to be unpredictable

Their threat from the air is much greater than that of Spain. No game on these Euros has scored more from set pieces. But only Filippa Angeldahl scored more than once en route to this semifinal.

The crushing 90th-minute victory over Belgium, which England comfortably beat for the tournament, seemed to reflect the underlying story of a nation that had failed to beat the Republic of Ireland in Gothenburg three months ago.

For their part, England face another night of serious danger if they don’t reach a higher level than they reached in the first hour against Spain, although they sound like a group that needed that test of their own confidence and tactical flexibility.

“We have game patterns and images, but football changes every second of the game and you can’t be predictable,” Millie Bright, England’s most eloquent player, said recently.

‘You just go along with it and if it doesn’t work out, you can assess it and recognize it in yourself.’

Her words were spoken silently. They are not stitched into the collar of a sweater.