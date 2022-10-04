Swedes close area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – The Swedish prosecutor in charge of investigating pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea said on Tuesday that he has ordered the area to be closed while conducting a preliminary investigation into “suspected gross sabotage” .

“I understand the great public interest, but we are at the beginning of a preliminary investigation and therefore I cannot go into details about what investigative measures we are taking,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said at the end of Monday.

The Swedish Coast Guard said that ships, divers, fishing vessels and underwater vehicles, among others, are not allowed to approach within 9.3 kilometers (5.8 miles) of the two leaks off the coast of Sweden.

Last week, submarine explosions containing hundreds of kilograms of explosives damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines at four sites off the coasts of southern Sweden and Denmark and led to massive methane leaks into international waters in the Baltic Sea.

Over the weekend, authorities in Denmark said the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines had stopped leaking. However, the Swedish Coast Guard said on Monday that one of its planes had reported that the smaller leak in Nord Stream 2 had increased and was about 30 meters (100 feet) in diameter.

The Coast Guard gave no explanation as to why the leak had increased. The other, in Nord Stream 1, has stopped, it said.

A Swedish submarine rescue ship capable of advanced diving missions and a Swedish coast guard have been dispatched to the two leaks off the coast of Sweden.

It remains unclear when divers or a submarine will be able to access the pipelines.

Danish authorities are monitoring the two gas leaks east of the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm with ships and a military helicopter.

In Sweden, the security services are also participating in the investigation, while the Copenhagen police are leading an investigation in Denmark.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday about the pipeline attacks, and Norwegian researchers released a map predicting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel across large parts of the Nordic region.

