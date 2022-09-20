Sweden’s interest rate rise is biggest in three decades

Sweden’s Riksbank announced its largest rate hike in three decades on Tuesday, ushering in a week in which central banks around the world are expected to take similar measures.

The bank raised interest rates by 1 percentage point to 1.75 percent because it raised the alarm about skyrocketing inflation.

The US Federal Reserve, the Swiss National Bank, the Bank of England and the Norges Bank are all expected to follow suit in the next two days with rate hikes of 0.5 to 0.75 percentage points as central banks fight to control inflation. .

Sweden’s central bank was one of the last to raise interest rates this year, opting to raise them from zero in April after years of inflation below the 2 percent target. In August inflation was 9 percent, the highest in Sweden since 1991.

The 1 percentage point increase is the largest since the introduction of the country’s inflation target in 1993, and is the joint highest this year by a major Western central bank, after the Bank of Canada implemented a similar increase in July.

“Inflation is too high. It undermines household purchasing power and makes it more difficult for both businesses and households to plan their finances. Monetary policy must now be tightened further to bring inflation back to target,” the Riksbank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Swedish central bank said it would raise interest rates by another 0.5 percentage point in November and by 0.25 percentage point in February, but possibly stop.

Torbjörn Isaksson, chief analyst at bank Nordea, called the rise “historic” and added: “The Riksbank is way behind the curve and is now trying to catch up. Monetary policy is indeed loaded from scratch. bank will do whatever it takes to reduce inflation, even if it leads to a recession.

The Riksbank has struggled with its inflation target for more than a decade. It was one of the few Western central banks to raise interest rates in 2010-11 after the global financial crisis, in what some economists called “sadomonetarism.” It was forced to cut them shortly afterwards.

It then brought its key policy below zero in 2015 and kept interest rates negative for five years as it worried that inflation would remain stubbornly below its target.

Now she faces the same dilemma as almost all central banks: how to curb rising inflation without harming the economy. Sweden’s households are among the most indebted in the world and most have variable mortgage rates, prompting some Riksbank officials to warn of consumer pain in the coming months.

“Rising prices and higher interest charges are being felt by households and businesses, and many households will have significantly higher costs of living,” the Riksbank said on Tuesday. “However, it would be even more painful for households and the Swedish economy in general if inflation were to remain at its current high level. Raising the key interest rate more now will reduce the risk of high inflation in the longer term, and thus the need to further tighten monetary policy.”

Economists expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, while the Swiss, UK and Norwegian central banks are all expected to raise 50 basis points on Thursday.