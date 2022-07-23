Sweden will provide England with their toughest test so far at Euro 2022

As the highest-ranked team at Euro 2022 (ranked No. 2 in the world), Sweden will give England their toughest test yet, despite being somewhat disappointing at the start of the group stage, with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands and a 2 -1 win over Switzerland.

But they have improved with every game, beating Portugal 5-0 before sending Belgium off last night.

While they don’t have a distinctive name, the Swedes are arguably the most complete team in the league. They are organized, physical and efficient in their attacking game.

Sweden will face England in the Euro 2022 semi-final on Tuesday evening after beating Belgium

Sweden will give England their toughest test despite a disappointing group stage

Seven Swedes play in the Women’s Super League. Chelsea defender and captain Magdalena Eriksson is their leader and rock at the back, and Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius leads the lineup up front.

Blackstenius is a smooth and skilled striker who will try to connect with Kosovare Asllani. Barcelona forward Fridonlina Rolfo, who can play as an attacking left-back, is another threat and she will target the England right if Lucy Bronze is pulled out of position.

Seven of Sweden’s most important players all play in the Women’s Super League. Two of them are Magdalena Eriksson (left) and Stina Blackstenius (right)

Sweden also has threats from Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl’s midfield

Sweden also has threats from the midfield. Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl was twice on the scoresheet against Portugal and Everton’s Hanna Bennison scored a stunning goal in the win over Switzerland.

Sweden in particular is strong in set pieces. Two of their five goals against Portugal came from corners, while another two came from free kicks. Last night’s late winner also came from a corner. Ten of their 40 goals in qualifying were scored by defenders.