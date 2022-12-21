‘Swarming mob’: Eight girls charged with stabbing murder in Toronto

“Maybe these were eight young women who wanted to make a name for themselves and see if they could become socially famous,” she said.
Police believe they acted in concert.
“Everyone is equally guilty,” he said. “There is no question in our minds that they were all working as a singular entity in a swarm mob mentality when they chose to attack this man.”
Swarming is defined by the US Department of Justice. as “the unexpected gathering of a large number of people in particular public places. It may or may not involve violence, but it does involve large crowds that have the ability to transform into mobs.”
He said a number of weapons were seized, but declined to say what kind. He also said that three of the girls had previous encounters with the police.
“It’s strange that they all connected and found their way to downtown Toronto. Their primary residences are all over the place,” she said.
Loading
Browne said police spoke with the teens’ parents.
“I can tell you that it was a shock to know that your children were involved in an event like this,” he said.
Canadian authorities cannot release the names of the girls by law because they are minors.
They made their first court appearance and remain in custody. The next court appearance is December 29.
Browne said the victim began living in the Toronto shelter system in September. She said they have not been able to contact certain family members and until they do, they will not release her name.
“He has a very supportive family in the area, so I wouldn’t necessarily call him homeless. Maybe recently with a bit of bad luck,” he said.
Browne said anyone who saw the group of teens that night was being asked to contact police.
He said that 20 or 30 years ago in Toronto, young teenagers would round up others and try to steal Dr Martens or Air Jordan boots for a while, but he said that had faded.
“Has this happened recently that we are not aware of? Have people been posting these things online that we weren’t aware of? he said. “It’s something we’re going to try to figure out.”
access point