‘Swarming mob’: Eight girls charged with stabbing murder in Toronto

“Maybe these were eight young women who wanted to make a name for themselves and see if they could become socially famous,” she said.

Police believe they acted in concert.

“Everyone is equally guilty,” he said. “There is no question in our minds that they were all working as a singular entity in a swarm mob mentality when they chose to attack this man.”

Swarming is defined by the US Department of Justice. as “the unexpected gathering of a large number of people in particular public places. It may or may not involve violence, but it does involve large crowds that have the ability to transform into mobs.”

He said a number of weapons were seized, but declined to say what kind. He also said that three of the girls had previous encounters with the police.