Swans star Chad Warner explains how he got through ‘revenge porn’ scandal

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chad Warner has revealed how he dealt with the nude photo leak scandal that threatened to derail his season, with the Sydney youngster’s teammates astonished at his cool temper.

Last month, a ‘revenge porn attack’ saw images and videos of the Swans star engaging in sexual acts on social media, with the 21-year-old at the height of his abilities in the AFL.

The scandal would have hit many young athletes before six under normal circumstances, and Warner admitted he was initially unsettled when the photos and videos came to light.

Chad Warner has opened up about the ‘revenge porn attack’ that hit him earlier this season

However, in an interview with the Sydney Morning HeraldWarner has explained that he could quickly reset and focus on his game as teammates gathered around him to take the sting out of the scandal.

“A lot of people said I probably handled it a little better than they thought,” he said. “I just about saw it, and then I was like… it’s not great, of course, something you don’t want to happen to you.

“I think I’m the type of person who just gets on with things anyway. At that point I just had to get rid of it, so I didn’t let it affect me. It’s no use feeling sorry for yourself. You just have to get on with business, and we did.’

Warner added that “the Bloods culture” has acted as a huge support system and has been instrumental in his development since he arrived at the club two years ago.

Photos and videos of the 21-year-old committing a sexual act appeared on social media last month

He says his Swans teammates were shocked by his cool temper after the scandal

“When I came in here two years ago, I felt it the whole time. They just give you tremendous confidence to play your game and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. You also have a huge family feeling here, which is why I like it here so much.’

Attention now turns to Friday night’s qualifying final against Melbourne, with 80,000 expected aboard the MCG to see the reigning prime ministers get closer to defending their flag.

Warner has never played in front of such a large audience because of the pandemic and couldn’t hide his eagerness to show what he can do.

‘I can’t wait for it. Hopefully there are so many, we guys will all enjoy it, and there is always a huge Melbourne [based] supporter base for Sydney, which is great for us.”