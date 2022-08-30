Swalwell says man called his office saying he would show up with an assault rifle to kill him

Representative Eric Swalwell taunted former President Donald Trump and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy after a man called the California Democrat’s office and threatened to kill him with an assault weapon.

“A staffer of mine – who has been on her job for 1 month – got a call from a man saying he would come to our office with an assault rifle to kill me,” Swalwell tweeted Tuesday. “I’m hesitant to share this, but how else can I tell you we’re in violent times and the architects are Trump and McCarthy. Bloodshed is coming.’

In a follow-up tweet, he copied and pasted his assistant’s description of the incident.

The man, whose name had been blackened, reportedly called and asked about Swalwell’s whereabouts, saying ‘he has guns and wants to ruin it’.

The Democratic congressman shared his staffer’s description of the incident, in which the man said he had guns and would “f**k” the congressman, while also using anti-gay statements.

He ranted about LGBTQ issues, used a slur against gay men on the phone several times, though he told Swalwell’s staff that he identified himself as one of them.

“Said he’s a gay man but he doesn’t take it but gives it,” she described.

The man also said he would come to the office, or wherever Swalwell is, to hurt the congressman.

“He’ll bring guns (AR-15s) to the office to kill and spice him up,” said Swalwell’s assistant.

The man called at least twice and Swalwell’s office was able to record some of his message, including using the anti-gay slur.

Congress is on recess until after Labor Day, with most lawmakers back in their districts or traveling.

It is unclear if the Capitol Police are investigating the incident, with a spokesperson say to Forbes the department ‘does not discuss possible security measures’ involving lawmakers.

Swalwell’s tweets come Tuesday after the congressman released an audio recording earlier this month of a man saying he wished the Democrat and his entire family would be beheaded.

“I hope someone slits that bastard’s throat from ear to ear. Cut his damn head off. Chop off his wife’s head, chop off his children’s heads,” the man is heard saying, later singing, “Trump 2024.”

Swalwell suggested the violent rhetoric was inspired by Republican complaints about the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home and club.

“LUIS to this death threat against my children,” he tweeted. “Since the FBI search for Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy and MAGA Republicans have been fanning violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement.”

“Someone is going to be killed,” the California Democrat warned.

During the Trump era of politics, the number of threats against members of Congress has increased tenfold.

In 2016, the year Trump was elected, lawmakers received 902 threats, according to the Capitol Police.

By 2021, that number had risen to more than 9,600.

In July, Representative Adam Kinzinger released some of the threats he had received.

As a Republican, Kinzinger voted on January 6 to impeach Trump for his role and serves on the January 6 House selection committee.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign was thwarted in part because she needed security during her trip to Wyoming amid a number of threats.

She recently lost her primary to pro-Trump Harriet Hageman.

Republicans were targeted by a gunman who supported progressive Senator Bernie Sanders as he practiced for the annual Congressional Baseball Game in 2017.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise was injured by the gunfire.

Swalwell was one of the impeachment managers for Trump’s second impeachment, over whether he was inciting an insurrection.