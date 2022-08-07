Swallowed in one! Moment a hungry kingfisher gulps an unlucky gecko WHOLE 

A gecko’s final struggle as it was captured and eaten by a white-throated kingfisher was captured on camera by a car mechanic and an amateur photographer.

The photos, taken by 49-year-old Eyal Amer, show in stunning detail the gecko peering down its predator’s throat just seconds before it was eaten.

Mr. Amer encountered the scene near his home in the small village of Julius, in northern Israel.

He witnessed the kingfisher dove to the ground and attack the gecko before flying to safety with the insect in its beak.

The white-throated kingfisher swallowed the poor gecko whole while perched on a stick

The fan-fingered gecko didn’t give up without a fight and can be seen here clinging to the bird’s distinctive red-orange bill

Photographer Eyal Amer took the photos in his hometown of Julius, in northern Israel

The bird then perched on a perch and made some shrieks before swallowing the gecko whole.

Striking not only for their white breast feathers, but also for their bright blue backs and red-orange bills, White-throated kingfishers are found in South Asia and the Middle East.

They are large kingfishers, about 11 inches long, and feed on a wide variety of prey, including small reptiles, amphibians, crabs, small rodents, and even other birds.

The bird is thought to eat a Ptyodactylus puiseuxi, commonly known as an Israeli fan-fingered gecko or a Levante fan-fingered gecko — a type of lizard endemic to the Middle East.

Known for their bright blue backs, white-throated kingfishers prey on reptiles, small rodents and even other birds

Mr Amer said the bird snatched the gecko from the ground before flying to safety and enjoying its meal

Mr Amer said he loves macro photography – close-up photography of small subjects such as insects and flowers.

He said: ‘My photos are incredibly varied and I like to use many different photography styles.’

The 49-year-old said he used a Nikon DSLR camera with a 400mm lens to take these photos.