SVHC ‘Vision 2020’ campaign gets a $25,000 boost

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation last week accepted a $25,000 donation from the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation. The contribution will help fund “Vision 2020”, the hospital’s largest project in more than 30 years. A spokesperson for the hospital said the funds will help improve emergency and cancer care services available across the region.

“Southwestern Vermont Health Care is more than a medical and health resource in southwestern Vermont,” said M&T Senior Vice President John A. Conlon, CFA, CFP. “It’s part of the heart and soul of the community.”

The Vision 2020 project includes the renovation and expansion of the health system’s emergency department and the construction of an all-new regional cancer center. The new Kendall Emergency Department and Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will impact care for residents of southern Vermont, northern Berkshire County and eastern New York.

“Support from our local business community is so meaningful in this dramatic transformation of two of our most important services,” said SVHC’s President and CEO Thomas A. Dee, FACHE. “We are grateful for M&T’s contribution and their demonstrated commitment to the health of our communities.”

The recently expanded Kendall Emergency Department will be nearly twice the size of the current Emergency Department, which was designed to receive 14,000 patient visits per year but currently receives nearly 25,000 per year. The project will further improve patient safety, infection prevention and patient privacy.

Vertical treatment areas will allow very efficient treatment of low acuity conditions. The project also includes an expansion of the Emergency Crisis Area for people with mental health problems and a better telehealth connection to Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

The new Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will have double the number of research and infusion rooms. “The design focuses on patient comfort in addition to clinical excellence,” concludes a spokesperson for the hospital in a press release.