SVEN-GORAN ERIKSSON: Gareth Southgate should DROP Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw

Sven-Göran Eriksson has warned England manager Gareth Southgate against selecting Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw for the World Cup because they are not playing regularly.

Both defenders were dropped by United manager Erik ten Hag after a shaky start to the Premier League season and have failed to reclaim their places from Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia respectively.

But Maguire and Shaw were still both included in Southgate’s squad for this week’s UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany, with the England boss likely to stick with his trusted lieutenants for Qatar.

Sven-Göran Eriksson has warned Gareth Southgate against picking Harry Maguire (pictured) after being dropped from Manchester United’s starting line-up

The former Three Lions boss has also insisted that left-back Luke Shaw (pictured) should be dropped

Eriksson, who managed England between 2001 and 2006, has warned against taking the pair to the tournament if they do not regain their United place.

He said: ‘I think it’s difficult for Southgate to pick Maguire and Shaw because if they don’t play regularly it’s very difficult to let them play in the national team because it’s one thing to train but it’s another another to have a fixed routine. of games. So it’s difficult.’

Eriksson, who led England to two World Cups and a European Championship, also warned against selecting Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Southgate has often overlooked Alexander-Arnold in favor of Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier, but he was named in his latest squad despite some worrying early-season moments.

Southgate has often overlooked Alexander-Arnold in favor of Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier

Eriksson, speaking to Boyle Sportssaid: ‘It’s amazing how many good right-backs there are, you could almost close your eyes and pick one name.

“I remember in my time we had Gary Neville, or on the other hand Ashley Cole, if they weren’t available it created a problem. But here if one or two right-backs aren’t available, you can easily put a in.

“I think I would start with Alexander-Arnold or Kyle Walker, one of them.

‘Trent is of course a fantastic striker, good crosses and a fantastic right foot, extremely good right foot.

As a defender he is not the best in the world, but of course if you play for Liverpool, attack, attack, maybe they don’t need that.

– I think it depends a lot on who the opponent is. For example Brazil, where you probably don’t want the ball as much, maybe you put someone in who is stronger defensively.’

The former Three Lions manager also believes Marcus Rashford can still win a place in England’s starting line-up when they kick off their World Cup against Iran on November 21.

The former manager also believes Marcus Rashford can still win a place in England’s starting XI

Rashford looks revitalized under Ten Hag this season after a 2021-22 campaign that started with the disappointment of his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and beset with injury problems.

The Man United striker missed out on Southgate’s latest selection due to a muscle problem, with Jadon Sancho, who has also been far better this season, a notable omission.

Eriksson said: ‘Regarding Sancho and Rashford’s absence, I think Rashford should be in the squad. He picked 28 players I think.

‘It’s a lot, I don’t think he can make it to the World Cup, but it means he wants to see as many players as possible. And he wants to work with them and see how they are in training.

England boss Southgate has a tough decision to make ahead of the 2022 World Cup

‘So I guess it’s normal, but I think some of the players who don’t get picked still have a chance to get picked when he picks the World Cup squad.

‘One thing I thought was a bit strange but good for English football, the players come from I think 16/17 different clubs and in my time there weren’t that many clubs.

‘They have players from Dortmund, players from Roma, which is great, so I think it’s strange that there are so many players who are good enough to play for the national team, not just for big teams.

‘You’re not used to seeing a couple of players from Newcastle and West Ham playing in the national team.’

England face Italy in Milan on Friday night and Germany at Wembley next Monday as they look to avoid the ignominy of relegation from League A in the Nations League.

They are three points behind Italy and realistically need to win both games this week to avoid relegation to Liga B.