Sven Goran Eriksson claims Victoria Beckham vetoed David’s move to Leicester

Ex-Three Lions coach Sven-Göran Eriksson has claimed that Victoria Beckham once blocked her husband David from signing for Leicester football club.

Talking about the Fired in the morning podcast, Swedish manager Sven, 74, said the move didn’t seem to fit her image.

He said ‘I asked him’ [Beckham] at a football event, and he was there with his wife. Before dinner we stood talking to each other.

“I was at Leicester at the time, so I said to him, ‘When your contract in the United States ends, why don’t you come back to England, sign with Leicester and take us to the Premier League?’

“He said, ‘Maybe, yes,’ because he doesn’t want to say no. Then Victoria says, “Sven, will you see me in Leicester?”

‘I said, ‘Well, maybe not.”

David laughed and said, “When we lived in Madrid, it wasn’t posh enough for my wife.”

“Discussion over Leicester.”

Former Manchester United icon David, 47, is now back in America and has become a co-owner of MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami.

His son, Romeo, 20, plays for the team.

David came under fire this month after he gushed about Qatar in a shiny new video to promote the despotic Middle Eastern country, calling it “perfection” — even though it remains illegal to be gay and women still have need permission to study or get married in the Gulf state – ahead of the World Cup this winter.

In a video set against the backdrop of the capital Doha, the former England captain – a UNICEF ambassador who says he identifies as a feminist – calls Qatar an “incredible place to spend a few days” while he reveals his £10 million deal to be the face of the Islamic nation.

In a voiceover accompanying the video, the father-of-four tells viewers he can’t wait to bring his kids to the country, adding: “Qatar is truly an incredible place to spend a few days of layover. . The modern and traditional fuse create something very special.

‘It’s one of the best spice markets I’ve ever been to. This will go down in history as one of my favorite mornings. This is perfection, I can’t wait to bring my kids back.”

So far, Beckham has failed to acknowledge that the controversial £10 million contract is the face of the World Cup and the Gulf state, where gays are persecuted and misogyny is rife.

It is still illegal there for people to be gay and women are discriminated against by a male guardianship system that forces them to seek approval to marry, study or travel.

More than 6,500 migrant workers have died there while building the infrastructure for the tournament, The Guardian reports, citing official figures.

The video has now sparked a public outcry, with Twitter users blowing up his decision to promote ‘backward’ Qatar and accusing ‘in principle’ Beckham of ‘selling his soul’ and ‘doing it for the money’.

Domestic violence campaigner David Challen thundered: “Sport washing is inherently wrong. Those who promote nations with horrific human rights records are actively silencing those who are discriminated against, harmed and killed, all for more money.

Why does @UNICEF continue to support David Beckham to make millions promoting Qatar??

Another person shared a series of images captioned “A story of David Beckham’s life lasting 7 short years and £10 million pounds,” which shows Beckham promoting LGBT rights on his Instagram page, a screenshot of a Wikipedia article on gay and women’s rights in Qatar – then news of Beckham’s £10 million deal with despotism.

The former footballer emphasizes that his involvement with Qatar offers the opportunity to bring about change from within and “use football as a force for good”.