Suzanne Shaw cuts a stylish figure as she leads the stars at the Sister Act The Musical press night

The cast of Sister Act: The Musical preached to the choir as the highly anticipated press preview of this vibrant musical adaptation kicked off Wednesday night in London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

Among those in attendance were singers, musicians and professional dancers who were well-versed in the art of live performance — and all were captivated when key cast members Beverley Knight, Jennifer Saunders, Keala Settle and Lesley Joseph screened the hit 1992 film. brought to the stage.

Former Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw was among the crowd, and she looked quintessentially stylish in a black dress and an oversized cream blazer.

The 40-year-old was joined by husband Sam Greenfield as the other guests at the special event.

Based on the 1992 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg, R&B diva Knight stars as lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier, a humble woman who witnesses a murder and is forced to take on the guise of a nun when she is subsequently hunted. by gangsters.

Other guests included former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, 27, who appeared in good spirits along with his 24-year-old girlfriend Abbie Quinnen.

The dancer looked smart in a crotchless shirt worn over dark trousers and his lighted hair in a stylish quiff, while Abbie caught the eye in a gorgeous olive green combo.

Also on the red carpet was former Love Island star Amy Hart, 30, who was joined by a mystery man at the swanky event.

The reality star put on a very leggy display in a chic Broderie analgise mini dress which she paired with white sandals.

By styling her locks into locks, she completed the look with a beaded headband and long earrings with a love heart.

Claire Sweeney, 51, showed off her youthful figure in a bright pink jumpsuit, complete with sassy keyhole detail at the bust.

The outfit had a belt around her slim waist and had wide-leg pants that showed just a glimpse of her golden platform shoes.

Former Brookside actress Claire carried the color story in her accessories and wore a gold clutch and chose matching jewelry.

The musical also stars Jennifer Saunders, Leslie Joseph, Clive Rowe and Keala Settle from The Greatest Showman.

The official synopsis reads: “Brace yourselves sisters for this sparkling celebration of the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music. Sister Act tells the hilarious story of Deloris whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

“Under protective custody, she’s hidden in the one place she won’t be found: a monastery! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious supervision of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voice while unexpectedly rediscovering her own.’

