Suzan Mutesi suffers a major wardrobe malfunction at VIP bar opening

Suzan Mutesi made sure all eyes were on her on Wednesday night.

The actress showed way more than she expected while attending the VIP opening of Bar Lulu in Sydney.

The 36-year-old suffered a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a lace crossover halter bra that she paired with a black striped trouser suit.

Her bust slipped out of the bra for a moment as she posed in front of the media wall.

Suzan seemed oblivious to the gaffe as the camera lights flashed around her, and she even took pictures with model Dylan Mahoney, who didn’t seem to realize it either.

She added a pair of statement earrings from Emma Pills, but skipped all the other accessories and let her outfit do the talking.

Suzan opted for a glamorous makeup look, including a bright red lipstick and glowing highlighter.

The Ugandan-Australian socialite wore her long blond locks in tight braids.

The actress will soon be making her reality TV debut, appearing in Channel 10’s new reality series The Challenge Australia.

The event was also attended by Juliette Herrera of The Bachelor and influencer Sabrina Treffiletti.

Juliette looked chic in a white shirt, which she paired with black leather pants and a matching jacket.

Sabrina opted for a lime-colored dress which she wore with a white coat.

Jackson Garlick of the Bachelorette was joined by his girlfriend of two years Lindsay Gates.

The couple looked in love as they posed for pictures together.

First Dates bartender James Devlin was also in attendance, wearing a white printed button-up shirt and pink denim jacket.

MAFS alumna Nasser Sultan, meanwhile, threw his arms in the air when he arrived late to the party.

First Dates bartender James Devlin was also in attendance, wearing a white printed button-up shirt and pink denim jacket