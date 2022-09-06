WhatsNew2Day
Suzan Mutesi at the premiere of Malibu Crush in Sydney as she struggles to contain her ample assets 

Challenge star Suzan Mutesi has a wardrobe malfunction at the Malibu Crush Sydney premiere as she struggles to contain her ample assets in a black dress

Published: 11:39, September 6, 2022 | Updated: 11:42, 6 Sep 2022

Suzan Mutesi made sure all eyes were on her on Tuesday night.

The actress attracted attention on the red carpet when she attended the premiere of the new movie Malibu Crush in Sydney.

The 36-year-old opted for a beautifully fitted black dress that clung to her slim curves – but the plunging neckline led to a wardrobe malfunction.

Suzan Mutesi (pictured) made sure all eyes were on her on Tuesday evening. The actress attracted attention on the red carpet as she attended the premiere of the new movie Malibu Crush in Sydney

The beauty’s bust slipped out of the dress, showing a little more than she intended.

Suzan seemed oblivious to the blip as she beamed for photos, posing with her hands on her hips.

The dress had sultry sheer panels and a thigh-high split that showed some skin.

The bodice was heavily beaded with an intricate design, and the dress had a long train for added drama.

She added a pair of dangling statement earrings to the look, but skipped all the other accessories to let the dress do the talking.

Suzan opted for a glamorous makeup look that included bright red lipstick and glowing highlighter.

The Australian-African star, born in Uganda, wore her long blond locks in tight braids around her face.

The actress stars in the upcoming reboot of teen series Heartbreak High as the character DJ and will appear in the reality series The Challenge Australia.

She also had minor roles in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

