Suzan Mutesi at Maxim Magazine’s 11th birthday event in Sydney 

Suzan Mutesi rarely misses a chance to walk the red carpet.

And on Friday, the star of The Challenge Australia raced through Sydney to attend not one but two events in one night.

The 36-year-old kicked off her evening at the premiere of the Heartbreak High reboot, in which she stars, casting her gorgeous figure in a red dress.

Too busy to change, the social butterfly went on to appear at Maxim Magazine’s 11th birthday party at Flamingo Lounge in Sydney’s Pott’s Point, wearing the same dress.

The actress looked amazing in the sequined dress, with glittery details and cut out details.

It also included a high neck design with a plunging neckline that showed off some cleavage.

She added a pair of candy pink heels adorned with jewels in a rainbow of colors including green and red

She added a pair of candy pink heels adorned with jewels in a rainbow of colors, including green and red.

The star matched her lipstick with her frock, opted for bright red and added some highlighter to her cheeks.

Suzan wore her blond hair in pigtails and showed off her shiny black manicure.

After showing off her look on the red carpet for Heartbreak High, she celebrated a storm on the Maxim do.

The Ugandan native Australian-African star will appear in the upcoming reboot of teen series Heartbreak High as the character DJ and will appear in the reality series The Challenge Australia.

She also had minor roles in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.