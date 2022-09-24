Sussex police hunt three boys who threw a clump of dirt at a baby in Horsham

<!–

Police are hunting three boys between the ages of 10 and 14 after a three-month-old baby boy was struck by a lump of earth thrown from a scaffold.

The three boys are believed to have climbed onto a roof on scaffolding and then collected chunks of moss and other debris that they threw down at passersby.

Fortunately, the baby was not seriously injured in the incident that happened last Monday evening in Horsham, West Sussex.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said today: ‘Officers have appealed after a three-month-old baby was injured in Horsham.

“It is alleged that the victim was struck by a large clump of moss and debris from a roof on West Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 19.

“A report came in saying that three youths reached the roof by climbing on scaffolding and then throwing moss down to the crowd that walked below. Fortunately, the baby was not seriously injured.

“After the incident, three boys were seen on foot from the area towards Swan Walk. The first suspect is described as a 10-12 year old boy, with blond hair and a gray tracksuit.

The second suspect is described as a 14-year-old boy, with short back and side hair. Finally, the third suspect is described as a boy aged 10 to 14 with short hair, a black sports shirt and long black pants.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information relevant to the investigation can report online or call 101.”