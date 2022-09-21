Sussex implode in face of hefty deficit as innings defeat looms
Sussex 162 (Orr 36, Coughlin 3-33, Potts 3-53) and 6 for 3 tracks Durham 459 for 7 Dec (Jones 96, Maddinson 90, Borthwick 82, Benjamin 82*) by 291 runs
Durham scored easy runs at Seat Unique Riverside before taking three quick wickets to leave Sussex staring at a stumps innings defeat on day two of their County Championship match.
James Coles struck shortly after lunch and removed Borthwick lbw for a quick 82 before Jones was caught down the leg side by debutant keeper Charlie Tear four short of a century.
Nic Maddinson added fifty partnerships with David Bedingham and Chris Benjamin before getting 90 off Faheem Ashraf as Durham pushed towards a declaration.
Poor light played its part again as the teams left the field just before 9 p.m.
Durham then turned the screws when Ali Orr was run out for a mix-up with Tom Haines, before Ben Raine removed Tom Alsop and Tom Clark for ducks. Bad light ended play early again, leaving Sussex 6 for 3, still 291 behind.