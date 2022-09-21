Sussex implode in face of hefty deficit as innings defeat looms

Sussex 162 (Orr 36, Coughlin 3-33, Potts 3-53) and 6 for 3 tracks Durham 459 for 7 Dec (Jones 96, Maddinson 90, Borthwick 82, Benjamin 82*) by 291 runs

Durham scored easy runs at Seat Unique Riverside before taking three quick wickets to leave Sussex staring at a stumps innings defeat on day two of their County Championship match.

Under blue skies, Scott Borthwick wasted no time in pushing Durham ahead as he and Michael Jones reached their half-centuries before lunch as the hosts wiped out the remaining deficit.

James Coles struck shortly after lunch and removed Borthwick lbw for a quick 82 before Jones was caught down the leg side by debutant keeper Charlie Tear four short of a century.

Nic Maddinson added fifty partnerships with David Bedingham and Chris Benjamin before getting 90 off Faheem Ashraf as Durham pushed towards a declaration.

Poor light played its part again as the teams left the field just before 9 p.m.