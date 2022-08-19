Sussan Ley blasts Anthony Albanese for not focussing on energy bills, inflation and mortgage hikes

Anthony Albanese has been criticized for not focusing on utility bills, mortgages and the cost of living as thousands of Australians have to tighten their spending.

Since returning from holiday on Monday, Mr Albanese has welcomed a new vaccine facility in Melbourne, irradiated Scott Morrison at a Canberra press, visited the Cross River Rail project in Brisbane and discussed his proposal for Vote to Parliament at the Torres Strait Islands.

Liberal deputy leader Sussan Ley believes his priorities are all wrong after he didn’t use the word “bills” publicly this week.

Speaking to Ben Fordham on 2GB, she said the Prime Minister has “not made any comment or reassurance about lowering the price of your mortgage, your grocery bill, the cost of fuel and power.

“And these are the things he should prioritize,” she said.

“I don’t hear what Australians want from the Prime Minister about the priorities they face every day.

“I mean, every time you go to the supermarket, the prices go up.

“I speak to manufacturing companies every day and they say ‘this is my utility bill”. They show me. You see the increase.’

Largely as a result of rising food and energy costs, inflation is rising to 6.1 percent, meaning Aussies can buy less with their money.

Data from Wednesday showed that wages had risen 2.6 percent since last year, not nearly enough to offset the rising cost of living.

On Wednesday, Mr Albanian visited the Cross River Rail project in Brisbane

On Thursday, the Prime Minister met residents of the island of Torres Strait to discuss the Voice to Parliament

Interest rate hikes to curb rising inflation push mortgage payments hundreds of dollars a month and gasoline prices are expected to rise another 22 cents a liter in six weeks when the fuel tax cut ends on Sept. 28.

Mr Albanese was put to the test on his priorities Friday morning by Today Show host Allison Langdon after spending much of the week talking about how Mr Morrison secretly held himself in five ministerial portfolios during the pandemic. had sworn.

The revelations attracted a lot of media attention and were by far the biggest story of the week.

But Langdon asked Mr Albanese whether former Liberal Prime Minister John Howard was right to accuse him of “being carried away by the scandal.”

“Is the guy you beat really the top priority now that we’re dealing with an inflation and energy crisis?” said Langdon.

“You have family who sleep in tents and cars because they can’t find a place to live.”

Mr Albanian fired back and said he only spoke of Mr Morrison during the interview because Langdon had asked him about it.

“You just asked Ally about Scott Morrison and I gave you the answer,” he said.

‘If you ask me a question about inflation or the economy, I will answer it. This is not an issue I have chosen to raise.”

In other interviews this week, the prime minister discussed his jobs and skills summit of companies, unions and the government in early September.

He dismissed accusations that it will just be a ‘talk party’ and insists his goal is to deliver real wage growth for everyday Aussies.

Liberal deputy leader Sussan Ley believes Mr Albanian’s priorities are all wrong after failing to say ‘accounts’ publicly this week

Mr Albanese has strongly criticized Mr Morrison over revelations that he has empowered himself to act as Minister of Health, Finance, Resources and Home Affairs and as Treasurer in 2020 and 2021.

‘How about an apology to the Australian people? The Australian people went to an election not knowing it had happened, not knowing there was a shadow government operating in darkness, with no transparency,” he said on Wednesday.

Morrison has maintained that Australians would not understand his seizure of power because they had never been prime minister, and he claimed that he was not acting like a tin dictator because he was democratically elected.

“If I had been in the situation where those powers had to be used, I believe now was the time to have that conversation [with the ministers] because then the powers would be introduced,” he said on Wednesday.

“The powers are set up as emergency power.”