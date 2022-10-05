Sussan Ley: Australians face cost of living crisis before Christmas – Anthony Albanese doing NOTHING

It’s been four months since Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party won the election – you might even have voted for them.

The Prime Minister promised you that your electricity bill would drop by $275, your salary would exceed inflation and said he had a plan to reduce your cost of living.

It’s not hard to see why some Australians were convinced to change their vote!

But just weeks after the Labor government’s first budget, wages are not keeping pace with skyrocketing costs, massive electricity bills are starting to trickle in and house values ​​have taken their worst hit for years as mortgage repayments grow and grow.

Just yesterday, homeowners were hit with yet another interest rate hike, adding further pressure to already tight household budgets.

A homeowner with an average mortgage of $750,000 is now paying about $1,030 more on their monthly payments than they were in May.

At the election we said it would not be easy under Albanese. It was a claim for which we were criticized.

Well, today in Australia we are sadly seeing that claim proven correct. Time and time and time.

From the supermarket to the bowser, from that reno to the mortgage, Australians do it tough.

As families begin to pull together their Christmas plans, these costs of living hurt.

It’s a bitter blow after two years of COVID Christmas.

But the problem is that this Labor government, elected on a promise to make it all better, doesn’t seem to be doing anything to help.

Labor seems to have forgotten that they are in government and not in opposition.

It’s not their job to blame or complain, it’s their job to do something.

Jim Chalmers’ advice to Australian households is simply to ‘be more resilient’.

This is the guy who, as Shadow Treasurer, said he would give you as many RATs as you wanted for free and planned to pay out $6 billion in vaccine incentive payments to people who had already been vaccinated.

You must wonder what has changed.

Anthony Albanese looks more like the dog that caught the car than a man with a plan.

The truth is that Labor inherited an economy that was stronger than almost any other nation’s.

Yes, we invested unprecedented amounts to keep workers in their jobs and small businesses alive.

The effort required was expensive, but imagine if we had allowed these companies to fail.

The cues at Centrelink would have lasted months, not days.

That is why Labor supported every dollar of that investment.

They complain about the size of the debt, but fail to recognize that it would have been even greater under them.

Labor went to the election with an extra $18 billion in budget spending and an extra $45 billion in off budget spending.

Last week, when Labor updated their forecasts, we again saw proof that our plan was working.

Australia’s deficit improved by over $100 billion or 5 percentage points of GDP between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

It’s the biggest budget trip ever.

It wasn’t an accident.

Tax revenues have increased, including strong income from income tax.

It is people in jobs who drive the economy and pay taxes.

This was the plan, get our economy through the pandemic and come back strong.

But even though we know the economy is strong, that doesn’t make the rising bills any easier at the cash register or at the gas pump.

We also know that much of the pain comes from global shocks.

But dealing with global shocks is why you have national governments.

So it’s no surprise that many Australians are asking what the Albanian government’s plan is to deal with this situation.

This is where the rubber hits the road for this Labor government.

They promised the Australian people they had a plan to deal with the cost of living.

We’ll see.

We will see how they will help your family deal with the pain before Christmas.

We need to see the plan they promised us all at the last election.

Sir. Albanese’s gift to you this Christmas will be a big bucket of buyer’s remorse

For the past four months, this Labor government has spent more time talking than acting.

They make a bad situation worse.

By sterilizing the powers of the tough cop on construction sites, the Australian Construction Commission, Labor has all but guaranteed that construction costs will rise.

By encouraging unions, Labor has almost guaranteed that goods and materials in our ports will take longer to clear and cost more to deliver.

By refusing to pick up our Pensions and Veterans Workforce Boost policy, Labor has all but guaranteed that willing workers will not be able to work the extra shifts this Christmas.

And now we see Labor exploring ways to tax itself out, which will make it even more difficult to move forward.

Australians are suffering under this Labor government and we are only four months in.

As the Australians reject another hike on their mortgage, Anthony Albanese is missing in action.

Labor promised a lot before the election but has not delivered much since.

Sir. Albanese’s gift to you this Christmas will be a big bucket of buyer’s remorse.