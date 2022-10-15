Suspected serial killer arrested as cops believe he could be behind a string of Californian murders 

Five of the seven victims have been Hispanic, though police say it’s unclear whether the killer was motivated by race

Whitaker, 43, was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Saturday morning while authorities say he was out looking for his next kill

The California killer has been linked to seven deaths since 2021

Police in California say they have captured a suspected serial killer responsible for a handful of murders that have plagued the Stockton and Oakland areas.

Authorities say they apprehended the suspect, identified as Wesley Brownlee, 43, just as he was about to claim another life.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Saturday: ‘Early this morning he was on a mission to kill, he was out hunting.’

‘He was wearing dark clothes and had a mask around his neck. He was also armed with a firearm when he was arrested. We are confident that we stopped another killing,’ he continued.’

Brownlee is suspected of terrorizing the community for more than a year.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested early Saturday morning by Stockton law enforcement. He is suspected of having killed at least seven people in the past 18 months

Police say Brownlee was out looking for a new victim when he was apprehended early Saturday. His alleged victims were all shot dead

His first suspected killing took place on April 21 last year and his latest ‘hunt’ took place less than a month before his arrest.

He is now in custody and is scheduled to appear on Tuesday afternoon.

McFadden said his officers were able to make a breakthrough in the case because of “community tips” and “good old fashioned police work.”

Authorities have so far been able to link six gun deaths in California cities to a single killer since early 2021.

Law enforcement agencies described Brownlee’s killing spree as a ‘reign of terror’. Only one of his alleged victims survived being shot.

The first of his victims was 39-year-old Miguel Vasquez Serrano, who died in East Oakland last April.

The next victim was killed only this summer in early July.

Paul Yaw, 35, died July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, died Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, died Aug. 30; and Juan Cruz, 52, died on September 21.

His most recent alleged killing was of Lawrence Lopez Sr., who died on September 27.

Five of the killer’s seven victims have been Hispanic, although it remains unclear whether they were targeted because of their race. Some of the victims were homeless, while others were not.

None of the victims were robbed or beaten before their murders, and none appeared to know each other.

According to police, the killings also did not appear to be gang- or drug-related.

Police do not yet know the motive, but say they believe the killer is ‘mission-oriented’.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said on Saturday after the arrest that community members should be able to ‘rest a little easier tonight’.

‘I want to make that very clear to the people of Stockton, to the United States and around the world. When the people of Stockton come together and we unite, we can get things done. Stockton will be a place where people can live, raise a family and grow a business,” he said.