Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ gang that terrorized two women on a subway train is arrested

Mariam Issouf, 26, from Queens, surrendered herself to police on Monday

A suspected member of the ‘Green Goblin’ gang of female thieves who robbed and terrorized two teenagers on the New York subway has been arrested after she turned herself in.

Mariam Issouf, 26, from Queens, surrendered herself Monday afternoon after being identified by police on Friday as one of the suspects in the horrific attack.

She came in with her lawyer and was charged with theft, the… New York Post report.

Emily Soto, 34, Ciante Alston and Dariana Peguero, both 26, have also been named as alleged members of the gang. The four have together made 15 arrests, authorities said.

All four suspects are residents of the New York City Housing Authority’s Queensboro Houses, according to James Essig, chief investigator of the NYPD.

Peguero has the most extensive criminal record with nine arrests, Aston has three and Soto has two. All three are still at large, while the other suspects in the gang have not yet been identified. Issouf had only been arrested once before.

The horrific attack comes as robberies in New York City are up a shocking 36 percent from last year.

They are wanted for the brutal assault and robbery of two 19-year-old girls on October 2, at the end of a Saturday night out.

The pair were waiting for the N train in Times Square around 2 a.m. when a group of at least six women in bright green costumes stormed down the station stairs.

The teens backed off and chose to board a different train car from the group that was “loud and obnoxious,” according to one of the girls’ mothers.

But the group, dressed in green, poured into the train from every entrance, eventually ‘jumping’ the two young women.

A mother of one of the victims told the New York Daily News that there had been no previous negative interaction between the girls and the group.

“They just jumped.”

“My daughter’s words were, they hastened. I asked, ‘Why? Did you say something?’ She said, “I wish I did because then there would be a reason for what happened to me,” she told the outlet.

The violent and unprovoked altercation, which was posted to Reddit, shows the two teens being repeatedly kicked, beaten and thrown around the train car while onlookers film the incident, but do not intervene or try to help.

“They’re filming instead of calling 911. It’s so disturbing to me as my mother that this is the world we live in.”

“My daughter is literally beaten up while all those bystanders were just standing there. Perhaps the police would have arrived sooner if someone had called 911,” the mother said.

The crew took credit cards, a phone and a wallet from the girls before leaving the scene.

‘Luckily my daughter is here. It could have been so much worse. These people belong in cages,’ she said. ‘Animals belong behind bars. Make an example of it.’

Both young women were treated at a hospital for their injuries, including concussions, bite marks, bruises on one of the girl’s stomach and legs, and bruises to the face.

One of the victims was home from Florida, where she studies, for a weekend to celebrate her birthday.

“Because of the head trauma, I couldn’t put her on the plane until I knew there was no brain haemorrhage or concussion,” the mother said.

That’s how she spent her 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and then some, because it’s disgusting,” she told the New York Post.

Police continue to search for the attackers, most of whom wore full green masks covering their faces. Detectives informed the mothers that they had seen the ruthless attackers’ social media pages.

The mother added that New York state’s relaxed bail laws put ordinary people at risk.

She said she had a message for Governor Kathy Hochul (D) and city and state legislators who “make these ridiculous laws and want them to walk down the street with nothing but a slap on the wrist.”

“Watch the videos of these two girls being beaten by a gang of grown women, and imagine it was your daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother or friend. Put yourself in that situation.

“What happened to the city of New York that we all loved? Start fixing it now!’ she said.

Hochul is gearing up for her first election to retain her seat at the head of New York’s political system in November. She replaced disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) after he resigned following an investigation into multiple sexual harassment claims in his office.

A key premise of the November election in New York is crime.

Under the watchful eye of Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul, the number of transit-related crimes in NYC has increased by 43% in the past year.

This latest subway incident comes as crime in the city has increased by more than 33 percent from last year.

The driving force behind the increase is an increase of more than 37 percent in the number of robberies and a 32.4 percent increase in the number of burglaries.

The crime rate is also up 16.6 percent from last year, while major thefts are up a whopping 43 percent.

But Mayor Eric Adams (D) fled the crumbling city in late September to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, which he calls New York’s “sixth borough.”

Transit-related crimes have increased 43 percent in the past 12 months, in addition to a 16 percent increase in assault charges, according to police files.

Last year there were 1,165 crimes reported in the urban transportation system, compared to 1,670 this year.