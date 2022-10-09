Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two and injured six was in Los Angeles looking for work for strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station.

In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man identifying himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he lost his home and everything he had. used to be.

“He kept telling me, ‘I just want a chance, I just want to start all over,'” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles at the time on an assignment.

The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the video’s significance until Barrios was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The frenzy started when Barrios allegedly attacked a group of four showgirl performers outside a casino with a 12-inch knife, police said.

Barrios had approached the women for a photo on a pedestrian bridge, but a showgirl told police she wasn’t comfortable with his proposal and backed off.

Witnesses said Barrios attacked the woman and stabbed her in the back as she ran away from him. The suspect then allegedly stabbed another woman before running down the Strip looking for groups of people so he could “express the anger,” police said.

According to the arrest report, Barrios thought the showgirls were laughing at him and making fun of his clothes.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white, long-sleeved chef’s coat that was covered in blood when he was arrested.

Officers recovered the knife Barrios allegedly threw into bushes as he fled.

The coroner’s office has identified the two dead as Las Vegas residents, Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30.

DiGiovanni was part of the Best Showgirls In Vegas modeling and talent agency, according to Cheryl Lowthorp, which runs the company that provides models and showgirls for a variety of promotional events, from restaurant openings to airport greetings.

Lowthorp said two others from the agency were among the injured and a third escaped without injury.

Prior to the disaster, Barrios reportedly went to the Wynn casino and asked a janitor about jobs and was also looking for work as a chef.

Barrios also told a casino security guard that he tried to sell his knives that he kept in a suitcase to raise enough money to return home, although police said his citizenship is not clear.

Barrios, 32, is being held without bail and will be arraigned Tuesday.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Barrios will be charged with two murders and six attempted murders.

Wolfson said prosecutors will have to decide in the next 30 to 60 days whether they want to seek the death penalty in the case.

It remained unclear on Sunday whether Barrios already has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

