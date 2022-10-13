Suspect in killing of 2 in Slovakia’s capital found dead

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) – Slovak police said on Thursday they found the body of a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two people the previous day in the capital in what some officials said was a hate crime.

Two men were killed Wednesday night and a woman was injured near or in a bar, a popular spot for the local LGBTQ community in central Bratislava.

Police are investigating, but have not given any details about the motive for the shooting. They also said authorities found the suspect’s body but did not immediately provide further details.

President Zuzana Caputova and Prime Minister Eduard Heger condemned the killings, suggesting that it may have been a hate crime.

“When I say Slovakia is a free and democratic country, I meant it,” Heger said on Thursday. “It’s unacceptable for someone to be afraid of their way of life,” he said.

“No form of extremism is acceptable.”

Caputova and Heger expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

“We must overcome hatred and evil together,” Caputova said.

His Interior Minister Roman Mikulec said it took place in a place “where the LGBTQ minority met and sought safety.”

“Any demonstration of extremism against this or any other minority is unacceptable and has no place in our society,” Mikulec said.

According to Slovak media, the suspect posted a racist document on Twitter full of hate against Jews and LGBTQ people and reports about the shooting. The account was blocked on Thursday.

