The man accused of “violently robbing” billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher while jogging in the early hours of Sept. 2 has been described by neighbors as a “creeper” and “pervert.”

Memphis authorities announced on Sunday that 38-year-old Cleotha Abston was charged with particularly aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence after Fletcher’s disappearance.

A neighbor told DailyMail.com exclusively that Abston had routinely offered women money for sex and stalked others while hanging out in the apartment complex where his brother lived.

His arrest comes just over two years after his release from prison on kidnapping charges. Abston spent 20 years in prison for the kidnapping and robbery of attorney Kemper Durand in Memphis in May 2000.

On Saturday, Memphis police raided a low-income apartment complex called Longview Gardens and stayed all night, collecting three bags of evidence from an apartment where the suspect’s brother, Mario, lives.

Police also retrieved a green dumpster from outside, neighbors told DailyMail.com.

At the time of writing, Fletcher, 34, a wife and mother of two is still missing.

A neighbor, April, told DailyMail.com she also saw police take the brother into custody Saturday afternoon and then search the complex until dawn. They returned later in the day on Sunday.

At 2 p.m. several police cars were parked outside. Daily Mail.com saw investigators snap photos of a brown spot near a curb and search the debris under the dumpster they had removed.

April said she’d seen Abston at his brother’s apartment almost every day for the past few months.

She described him as a “pervert,” who once sneaked up behind her and suggested that she have sex. He did the same with other women in the complex, sometimes sitting in his black SUV, staring at women walking by or sitting on sidewalks.

“If there were women around, he would stare into the truck,” April said.

“He was a weird pervert,” she added. “He saw me come out on the porch, then came up the stairs behind me and said, ‘I’ll give you $100 to fuck,'” she recalled a scary encounter she had with the suspect last winter.

“Do you think I ah** need your money?” she said she answered him.

“It’s not like that,” she said, he replied. “I just want to have some fun.”

“He approached at least two other girls with the same line here and offered money for sex,” she said.

Abston admitted to her that he had been in prison for 20 years.

Missing mother Eliza Fletcher pictured with husband Richie and their two children

Another resident posted this photo of members of the Memphis Police Department SWAT team preparing to raid the complex in search of Eliza Fletcher

April said she last saw Cleotha on Thursday, the day before Fletcher was kidnapped.

Another neighbor, Latoya, 35, said the suspect had also made a proposal to her and her 20-year-old niece earlier this year. “He kept waving me at him and pretending. “I have $100,” Latoya told DailyMail.com.

“He was also trying to get hold of my niece, trying to get her to come into the apartment with him,” she said. “As far as I know, nobody here has sex with him,” she said. “He’s creepy, he’s really creepy.”

On May 25, 2000, around 2 a.m., Abston Kemper approached Durand from behind on Beale Street in Memphis, robbed him and forced him into the trunk of his car, according to the Memphis flyer.

Abston then drove around with Durand for several hours, then forced him into an ATM and demanded that he withdraw cash. While in the ATM, Durand saw a housing authority official and yelled for help, causing Abston to flee.

Abston was convicted of that kidnapping and released from prison in July 2020, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Kemper Durand passed away in February 2013 at the age of 73.

In a tribute article published in the commercial profession, a friend was quoted as saying that Durand regularly joked about his kidnapping ordeal.

That friend also said Durand pleaded for leniency for Abston and his 12-year-old accomplice. Durand later said he didn’t want to “wasting away” in the fear he was suffering from.

Abston’s brother and aspiring rapper Mario Abston aka Yola Bizza

April said Mario, 36, who was taken into custody Saturday and had to return late Sunday afternoon, had his own problems.

Online records show that Mario is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a firearm, and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

“They’re blood brothers from the same mother,” she said.

She said Mario’s wife overdosed last year while in bed with him, and she witnessed the aftermath.

“Mario’s wife died in the same bed, and Mario is definitely going through something himself,” she said.

Mario Abston’s wife, Nakita, pictured here with the couple’s daughter. Nikita died of a drug overdose in March 2021

His wife, Nakita Dixon, died in March 2021 at the age of 31. Mario paid tribute to their anniversary on Instagram on August 14.

He wrote: ‘It was my birthday. I got married on the same day and gave me a baby, the truth. Happy Birthday Happy Heavenly Birthday Long live Nakita Abston.’

Mario is an aspiring rapper nicknamed Yola Bizza.

Police have released an image of Fletcher, a mother of two, in running clothes, just before she was snatched

In addition to surveillance footage showing the full-blown “violent” kidnapping in which Fletcher was forced into a black SUV with a broken taillight, an affidavit showed police identified Abston as the kidnapper through a pair of sandals he left behind at the scene.

Abston lost the sandals — a pair of Champion-branded slippers — in his battle to force Fletcher into the car, and authorities were able to recover his DNA found on them.

Investigators also determined that Abston’s cell was near the kidnapping at the time Fletcher was taken. The affidavit described an interview with a woman who said Abston’s behavior in the hours following the kidnapping was “strange.”

The woman said Abston was in a “weird mood” and that she saw him frantically cleaning the interior of his car with carpet cleaner and washing his clothes in the sink of his house.

Authorities went to Abston’s last known address and found the same black SUV with the damaged taillight. The affidavit said Abston was standing in the doorway when police arrived and that he began to flee, but was soon apprehended.

Not long after the raid on the apartment complex, police were seen searching dumpsters outside a McDonald’s restaurant along South Perkins Street in the city

Abston still hasn’t said where Fletcher is or what he did to her. The affidavit said evidence, including blood, found in Abston’s car led them to believe Fletcher had suffered a “serious injury.”

“The investigation into the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher is still active and ongoing. Investigators are continuing the search and are following all leads,” police said in a statement on Sunday after announcing Abston’s arrest.

Police were also seen Saturday night searching dumpsters outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Memphis as they searched for the kindergarten teacher and mother.

A resident of the McDonald’s area told KAM: “They knocked on doors of houses with cameras to see if we had anything useful on our Ring.

“They told us to review our footage from yesterday from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and send them something of value through a phone number they left with us.”

Not long before that search, police raided an apartment complex where they had a standoff with one person in a unit. It is unclear whether this was Abston’s house.

A resident of the complex posted a photo Saturday night showing members of the Memphis Police Department’s SWAT team preparing for the raid and said police had a stalemate with one person in the apartment. Officers kicked in the door of an apartment and, according to the witness, brought a woman, her daughter and a baby with them.

After the discovery of the car, Fletcher’s family, her father, Beasley, mother, Adele, brother Gill and her husband appeared on camera next to their lawyer, Mike Keeney.

In the statement, Keeney thanked law enforcement for their search, stating, “We think someone knows what happened and can help.” At this station, Fletcher’s husband was overcome with emotion.

On Friday, police had searched a park near the site where a wealthy heiress was kidnapped and forced into a vehicle as they searched for clues to the baffling case.