Suspect barricades himself inside burning suburban Illinois home

Suspect barricades herself in burning house in suburban Chicago: Neighbors are told to take shelter in place

Published: 13:59, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 14:00, September 23, 2022

A suspect has barricaded himself and possibly others in a burning suburban house on the outskirts of Chicago.

Police and firefighters rushed to the house on Anne Maiden Lane in Oak Forest, a small town about 24 miles southwest of Chicago in Cook County.

It is not clear how many people are in the house.

This is a story in development.

Police and firefighters rushed to the house on Anne Maiden Lane in Oak Forest, a small town about 24 miles southwest of Chicago in Cook County. It is unclear how many people are in the house

