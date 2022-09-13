Suspect arrested in connection to a Texas murder after the victims mom calls off the search

Police arrested a Texas man in connection with the death of a 31-year-old after the victim’s mother received the latest text messages from what she believed to be her son, but possibly his killer.

Canton James Echols, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Blake Reddock after the victim failed to respond on Herschel McCoy Road.

Police said they stabbed Reddock multiple times around 7 p.m. Saturday — and set his black pickup truck on fire nearby.

Reddock would message Dee Dee Eaves, his mother, minutes before he died, saying he would give a ride in exchange for money.

“I’m giving a guy a lift,” Reddock texted Eaves around 4:19 p.m. Saturday. ‘He was walking [and] he gave me gas [money].’

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher later said the message may not have been from Reddock at all.

“We now believe that mail was sent to his mother, from his phone, but not by him.”

Fletcher later added, “We believe it was sent after he was killed.”

Echols was spotted riding a bicycle when he was detained Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Surveillance footage from Instacash Pawn shows Echols and Reddock leaving the store together around 4 p.m. on Saturday. According to Eaves, Reddock was at the pawn shop where he sold items for money to help support his family.

Additional surveillance footage near the attack showed Reddock and Echols on a road together.

“That surveillance system shows Blake Reddock’s vehicle passing with two occupants in it… and coming back with one,” Fletcher said, explaining that the vehicle was traveling at high speed.

About an hour later, Reddock’s truck was found on fire on Oscar Regon Road around 5:30 p.m., hours before his body was reported at 7:04 p.m.

Reddock’s body was identified by his tattoos after police discovered Eaves posted about his disappearance, along with photos of her son.

“Turn Blake around to see what his injuries were. It looked like he had been stabbed several times,” Fletcher said.

“We also found out that the vehicle was on fire, there was enough VIN left to check the VIN from that location and it came back to Blake Reddock.”

The motivation for the crime has not been released.

Eaves desperately posted her last text messages to Reddock on Saturday before becoming unresponsive to her.

Reddock left around 3:13 pm to run errands. His alleged last text was at 4:19 p.m. when he told Eaves about giving the hitchhiker a ride.

Half an hour later, Eaves messaged her son to check on him, but he was met to remain silent.

‘You good?’ she texted Reddock.

She later added in a series of lyrics, “Please call me before I let the law look for you. I need to hear from you as soon as possible. Five minutes at the most and I’ll call the police.

“Okay, I’ll call the police now. You’re not responding, so something’s wrong. Okay, everyone’s looking for you.’

Days later, Eaves posted on Facebook about her son’s death on September 11.

“My son has been identified,” Eaves wrote. “My son wasn’t on drugs and my son was my whole world. He was a great soul and his kindness cost him.

She added, “My son died a good man.”

Eaves speculated that her son got into an argument with his killer before stabbing. She claimed that Reddock did not know Echols.

“Although this deranged person brutally took my son’s life, I’m thankful he didn’t burn him alive in the truck.”

A GoFundMe was set up to cover Reddock’s funeral services with a fundraising goal of $7,500. Nearly $7,400 has been raised.