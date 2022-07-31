Suspect, 22, wanted over murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte showed ‘no reaction’ on arrest

A suspect arrested for the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte did not respond as he was detained on the street by armed police, it was revealed today

The 22-year-old man believed to be Lithuanian was formally arrested on Saturday afternoon after coming out of a house in Thorold Street, Boston, Lincolnshire.

A neighbor claimed the arrested man had been on vacation and had been staying with a friend in the Victorian semi-detached house for the past few weeks.

The suspect was seen unmoved on the street, wearing black track pants with a white line pattern and a black hooded top, while an officer held his arms behind his back.

The house is just 200 yards from where the Lithuanian schoolgirl was stabbed to death outside her mother’s embroidery shop at 6:20 p.m. last Thursday in Boston’s Fountain Lane.

Police were still standing guard outside the house today as forensic officers in white suits went in and out.

The man was seized just four hours after police released CCTV footage of a suspect pictured just meters away from where the schoolgirl died.

Local residents told how armed police suddenly raided the house overlooking Central Park in Boston around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

A woman who lives nearby said: ‘I was feeding my dogs at the usual time and then I heard a drone flying over the house.

“I wondered why it was there and then I suddenly remembered that they were looking for this man after the little girl’s murder.

“I looked out the window and saw the police arriving in several marked and unmarked cars, and a load of armed officers coming out.

“They yelled, ‘Every resident, come out the front door and show us your hands.’

“Officers shouted the message at least a few times, while other police followed with a battering ram.

“It took about five minutes for the man to come out. I didn’t see him resist or try to run away. They asked him what his name was, and then one of them said, “I’m arresting you on suspicion of murder.”

“There was so much commotion because other police showed up and there was a lot of talking.

“He stood there for about ten minutes as they searched the property. He just stood there. He said nothing, but he looked back once or twice.

‘When told he was being arrested for murder, there was no response from him’

“After a while they moved him further up the road and out of sight. I also saw an evidence bag with something wrapped in it

“It became a bit of a circus because crowds gathered.”

The Victorian semi-detached house where the man was arrested is believed to be a multi-occupancy house with several Lithuanian residents, including a couple.

A close neighbor who only mentioned his name Artor, 40, said today: ‘I think the arrested man was from Lithuania and was staying at a friend’s house.

“It was suggested that he would return to Lithuania. I think he came here for some sort of vacation, rather than work.’

Chief Superintendent Parker announced the manhunt by reading a statement to the media at the top of Fountain Lane on Saturday, alongside a growing collection of floral tributes and hugs left by benefactors in memory of Lillia.

Shocked onlookers watched as three men were led away from an area outside a Victorian semi-detached house on Thorold Street, next to Central Park in downtown Boston, Lincolnshire

Lillia’s family friend Jurate Matulioniene described her in a Facebook tribute as “a 9-year-old angel” and “one of the most beautiful creatures” and said, “No one will feel her mother’s pain.”

She added: ‘The girl was a ray of sunshine, just like her parents, who were the main helpers of our community and school events. The pain is unspeakable. We are shocked by this shocking news! Rest in peace, little angel.’

Other friends shared how Lillia, who lived with her mother Lina Savicke and stepfather Aurelijus Savickas, loved dancing and Harry Potter books

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “The arrest follows a combination of intelligence and information provided by several members of the public. We would like to thank everyone for their help as we continue our research.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. There will be a significant police presence in the city as our investigation progresses.

“We still encourage anyone with information to contact us. This can be done via the Major Incidents Portal.’

A 21-year-old man from Portugal who witnessed police storming the house in Thorold Street around the time of the arrest said: ‘I saw police vans and armed officers everywhere.

“There were about ten or twelve armed officers with their guns pointing down. One had a battering ram and ran along the side of the house. I think they used it on the back door.

“I saw three men run off with the police. One was a younger boy brought from the house and another was bald and old in his fifties. A third man was surrounded by a group of police. It all happened in ten minutes.’

Another eyewitness said, “It seemed like one of the men was just someone helping the police.”

Lillia was attacked a stone’s throw from the screen printing and embroidery shop called Sava Code Embroidery, which was opened by her mother, Mrs. Savicke, in March this year.

Her shop offers custom logos on bags and T-shirts for local clubs and organizations, as well as personalized pillows and other items embroidered or printed with personal messages.