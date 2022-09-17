Susanna Reid replaced on Good Morning Britain on Sunday as ITV continues to alter regular scheduling

Susanna Reid will not return to Good Morning Britain on Sunday morning in a shake-up of the show.

The 51-year-old presenter has been leading the coverage on the ITV breakfast show since the Queen’s death last Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, but she will be taking a break on Sunday when Adil Ray, 48, and Kate Garraway, 55, watch the program from 6.30am. a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

A special edition of the show will cover breaking news ahead of the late monarch’s funeral on Monday, with some changes to ITV’s schedule on Sunday.

Take a rest: Susanna Reid won’t return to Good Morning Britain on Sunday morning to shake up the show after leading coverage since the Queen’s death

Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh follows Good Morning Britain at 9.30am, with EFL Highlights at 11.25am and ITV News and Weather at 12.30pm.

You’ve Been Framed airs at 1:30 PM, Ainsley’s Caribbean Kitchen at 2:00 PM and Simply Raymond Blanc at 2:30 PM.

James Martin’s Great British Adventure will be shown at 3pm and Dickinson’s Real Deal Winner will be broadcast at 3:30pm, followed by Tipping Point: Lucky Stars at 4pm and Ninja Warrior UK: Race For Glory at 5pm. ITV News and Weather will then be broadcast at 6pm, followed by regional news.

At the helm: Adil Ray, 48, and Kate Garraway, 55, are scheduled to be on Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

An episode of Emmerdale is then shown at 6.30 pm, while originally the second episode of the soap would be on Friday 16 September.

Coronation Street, the episode originally scheduled for Friday, September 16, returns at 7:00 PM for Queen Elizabeth II: National Silence at 7:55 PM.

Ridley airs from 8.05pm, ITV News and Weather airs at 10pm, Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad airs at 10pm and Gallagher Premiership Rugby Highlights airs at 10:45pm for documentary The Queen Remembered at 11:45pm.

Farewell: The country’s longest-reigning royal queen, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 last Thursday in Balmoral, Scotland

ITV will continue to make a number of changes to the main channel’s scheduled broadcasts in the coming days to reflect the important state events culminating in the Queen’s funeral in London on Monday.

A variety of documentaries about the 70-year reign of the Queen and the new monarch, King Charles III, are broadcast.

Channel bosses are reintroducing some of the station’s regular programs this week.