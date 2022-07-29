Susanna Reid puts on a VERY animated display after winning trophy at the NRTAs

Susanna Reid beamed a radiant smile after she bagged herself the Celebrity Personality of the Year gong at the National Reality Television Awards on Thursday.

The 51-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter, who made a statement in a bold red blazer dress, put on a highly animated display as he left London’s Porchester Hall.

The delighted star made sure to hold her trophy and chat with friends outside the venue, as she ramped up her height in sparkly silver heels.

Elsewhere in the night, Nadiya Bychkova revealed that she plans to rescue her relatives from war-torn Ukraine as soon as she gets the chance.

After months of tensions between Moscow and Kiev, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on February 24.

Strict dancer Nadiya, 32, who was accompanied by her boyfriend Kai Widdrington, spoke exclusively to Mail Online about her war-ravaged country.

“I think it affects us all,” she said. ‘I still have my father there and my grandparents, many friends, it is a very difficult subject to talk about. It is so hard.’

“The war has been going on since 2014, when my family was constantly involved, so it’s been a long time for me.”

She added: I am in touch with them and I help as much as I can. I couldn’t get my father and grandmother anywhere near me, but they are there and they are safe at the moment, so as soon as I get the chance to get them I will.

There was better news for Nadiya that night as she took home a much sought-after prize that night.

The professional dancer looked like a vision in a light blue chiffon dress with an elegant track.

The dress also had a belt element around the waist, drawing into her petite frame.

Dressed to impress, she swept her blonde hair into an updo and adorned it with a salmon-colored clutch.

Meanwhile, Kai cut a neat figure in a black suit while dressing the look with a gray tie.

The pair looked smitten as they held hands as they walked into the Bayswater location.

Heartbreaking: Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova revealed her plans to rescue her family from Ukraine while her beau Kai Widdrington accompanied her

Their strictly co-star Neil Jones was also on hand for the evening, looking friendly in a black suit.

2021 Love Island star Amy Day turned heads in the night with a clinging busty blue corset style dress.

TOWIE favorite Dani Imbert looked sensational as she showed off her abs in a bold white combo with thigh split.

Elsewhere, TV legend Anne Hegarty looked very far from her “hunter” self as she dressed down to the last detail in a floral-print dress.

Timeless: Neil Jones was also present for the evening and looked suave in a black suit

Also the attention of the evening caught Beaux Raymond of Too Hot To Handle, who hissed in a dress with yellow feathers.

Love Island beauty Rebecca Gormley stood out in a plum satin number with a daring thigh slit.

TOWIE newcomer Junaid Ahmed was very small that night when he shone in a purple velvet suit for photographers.

Giovanni Pernice made a grand entrance to the evening, looking suave in a timeless black suit.

Antique dealer David Dickinson MBE stepped out in style with one of his signature white tuxedo jackets.

The host of Dickinson’s Real Deal toasts to the success the night after winning Outstanding Contribution to Television 2022 at the awards.