Susanna Reid looks glamorous in a red velvet gown at the TRIC Christmas lunch

Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Alex Jones led the glamorous arrivals to the TRIC Christmas lunch held at The Londoner Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

GMB presenter Susanna, 51, looked sensational in a festive red velvet dress that showed off her curves and was flatteringly cinched in at the waist to show off her figure.

She completed her look with leopard print and black heels to boost her height and wore her dark brown locks in a cropped style while opting for radiant makeup.

Meanwhile, TV star Charlotte, 47, rocked one leg in a bejeweled dark red mini dress with a double hemline that she wore with gold strappy heels.

Charlotte looked as radiant as ever with her hair in perfect waves and neutral makeup as she braved the storm.

Elsewhere, The One Show host Alex, 45, looked seriously chic in a dark blue velvet suit with pretty buttons that she paired with silver heeled boots.

Lizzie Cundy also appeared at the event in a pink mini dress with feather details.

The TV star, 54, put on a leggy display in the standout number as she added inches to her frame in coordinated studded heels.

She kept warm in a chic, Barbie-inspired pink hair jacket that she pulled off her shoulders and lugged her belongings in a bright handbag.

Lucrezia Millarini, Dan Walker, Jermaine Pennant and Jess Impiazzi, Beverley Turner and Katy Hill also shone on their arrival.

For over 50 years, TRIC has recognized on-air talent across TV, radio and online, which continues to showcase and celebrate the diverse talent in the UK broadcast media.

TRIC brings the industry together to support charitable causes through its annual events, corporate partners and sponsorship opportunities.

Happy: Jermaine Pennant and Jess Impiazzi were all smiling as they posed together at the event

Their website states: ‘In these changing times, TRIC has become more relevant and closer to the industry, broadening its reach across all broadcast media, including streaming and podcasts.

“TRIC engagement extends to all platforms consumers watch, listen and tune into today to reflect the evolution of the UK’s brightest and most innovative industries.”

Alex is the current TRIC President.

Looking good: Jess looked great in a pair of shimmering black trousers which she paired with a black turtleneck

Cozy: She looked great in the simple knit she paired with the party pants

Alex is one of the UK’s best-loved TV presenters and has co-hosted The One Show, BBC One’s premier magazine show, for 11 years.

In addition to this BBC role, Alex has helmed numerous other programs for the channel including Shop Well For Less alongside Steph McGovern, co-anchor of the 2018 Invictus Games, co-presenter of Let’s Dance For Comic Relief, was part of the BBC team for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding and her own critically acclaimed one-off documentary, Alex Jones – Fertility and Me.

In addition to her TV work, Alex has also written a best-selling baby book, Winging It, based on her own very personal experiences of having a baby later in life. Alex also works with a number of charities on an ongoing basis.

Beautiful: Beverley Turner wore a deep black jumpsuit with floral details

TV Stars: Gogglebox’s Giles Wood and Mary Killen also appeared

Relationship: Former footballer and Celebrity Big Brother star Jermaine and Jess went public for the first time earlier this year

Sophisticated: Alex and her guest looked amazing as they posed together

Clothes: Sarah Champion arrives for the TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) Christmas luncheon at the Londoner Hotel

Stylish: Nana Akua wore a red and white striped dress and suede boots

Setting up a storm: Kate Hardcastle also opted for a silver dress that she paired with nude heels

Event: For over 50 years, TRIC has been recognizing on-air talent across TV, radio and online, who continue to showcase and celebrate the diverse talent in UK broadcast media

Festive: TRIC brings the industry together to support charitable causes through its annual events, corporate partners and sponsorship opportunities (Isabel Webster is pictured)