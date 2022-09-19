Susanna Reid felt ‘privileged’ to queue for seven hours to see Queen

Susanna Reid has said she felt “privileged” to be able to queue for more than seven hours to see the Queen in state.

She lined up on Thursday with her mother, a nurse named Sue, 81, to pay her respects at Westminster Hall.

Her words come as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were forced to deny standing in line on Friday after recording a clip for This Morning.

‘It was a historic opportunity’: GMB’s Susanna Reid said Monday she felt ‘privileged’ to stand in line for seven hours to see the Queen in state

The Monarch will be buried in Westminster Abbey on Monday following her death two weeks ago at the age of 96.

The public has been queuing for 24 hours to see the queen in state, but the queue is now closed.

Susanna said on Good Morning Britain: ‘It is an enormous privilege to have been able to do that, to pay our respects.

Gloomy: The public has been queuing for 24 hours to see the Queen in state, but the queue is now closed.

Dedicated: Susanna photographed with her mother Sue on Thursday at Westminster Hall

“Whether you’re religious or not, royalist or not, it feels like a pilgrimage of sorts, and a historic moment, a historic opportunity.”

Ben Shephard added: “It’s a huge commitment, when we were talking and you stood in line for a total of seven hours and 20 minutes with your mother and a friend.

“When you do something like that and do your best, because it’s really an effort to stay in this moment for so long, you understand why for some they are overwhelmed with emotion.

Susanna continued: “As I stood in line, young children stood patiently and without complaint for hours. I was so proud of my 81-year-old mother standing in line with me.

Disclaimer: This morning’s bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘VIP access’ and have filed ‘standing by the queen’ while filming a segment for the program

Historic moment: They filmed a clip for the program at Westminster Hall in London on Friday, with reports surfacing that they had shortened queues and received special treatment

She took to Twitter that day and said: ‘Evening – together with my dear mother and her very close friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Majestic and peaceful at the same time.’

“If you plan on standing in line, here are our tips. We arrived at Butlers Wharf at 1:23 PM and entered Westminster Hall at 8:43 PM – 7 hours and 20 minutes.

“Wear the most comfortable shoes you have. Go with someone if you can, although everyone in line was friendly.

‘The first part of the queue is for wristbands. Ours were handed out at Tower Bridge about an hour after we queued.

“No queuing – people patiently wait for wristbands and once you get one you can leave the queue for snacks/toilets and slip back in.”

Standing in line: Susanna advised others who wanted to pay their respects

On Sunday, This Morning bosses denied Holly and Phil had “VIP access” and served “alongside the Queen in state” while filming a clip for the program at London’s Westminster Hall on Friday.

The presenters cut gloomy figures as they dressed in black and visited the Queen’s casket to film for the upcoming episode to be aired Tuesday, the day after the funeral.

With reports that the five-mile line had been closed for six hours Friday, raising the wait to “at least 14 hours,” the TV duo are said to have lined up in a separate line and taken to a press gallery.

Family: Susanna pictured with her mother Sue Smith, who is a nurse (pictured on Good Morning Britain in 2016)

On Saturday night, ITV bosses posted a statement on Instagram denying the couple had received any special treatment: ‘Hello everyone, we’d like to clarify something,’ it said.

“We’ve asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a movie for this Tuesday’s program.

“They didn’t jump in line, didn’t have VIP access or pass by the revamped Queen – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world media to cover the event.”

An ITV spokesperson added in a statement to MailOnline: ‘This morning had press accreditation and like other media Phillip and Holly were escorted to work from the press gallery by government officials.

In the air: Holly and Phil are said to have lined up and taken to a press gallery (pictured this Monday morning)

“They didn’t get past the Queen’s coffin. They were there along with a host of other broadcasters and national press for an item to air on Tuesday’s show. All allegations of inappropriate behavior are absolutely false.”

The broadcasters wore all black ensembles, with Holly, 41, in a facemask as they made their way to the historic building where the late monarch lay in state after her death last week.

A source told MailOnline: “They couldn’t honor the Queen in the same way as lining up the public, but they filmed in an area reserved for the press.

This morning’s Friday show has been canceled in favor of ITV news coverage ahead of the Queen’s state funeral. The program will be on the screens again on Tuesday.’