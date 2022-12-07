Susan Tully: Michelle Fowler looks unrecognisable 27 years after EastEnders

Soap legend looks unrecognizable 27 years after she left EastEnders to start a new career – so can you guess who it is?

Best known for her role as Michelle Fowler in EastEnders, Susan Tully looks unrecognizable for 27 years after she left the soap to start a new career.

Susan, 55, played Pauline Fowler’s daughter for ten years and is now a successful TV director.

The actress started her directing career by directing BBC series, Funland and Silent Witness. She also has The Bill, Lark Rise to Candleford and Secret Diary of a Call Girl on her resume.

Familiar face: Susan Tully, best known for playing Michelle Fowler in EastEnders, looks unrecognizable 27 years after she left the soap to embark on a new career as a TV director

Wow: Susan pictured as Michelle Fowler on the soap in 1986 – her character was made famous at age 16 by ‘Dirty Den’ Watts, and gave birth to a daughter named Vicky

She worked on Britannia, Tin Star, Jez Butterworth’s Musketeers and last year became the first woman to direct Line Of Duty.

Susan was listed as the director for episode five and will oversee the gripping final episode six.

Her on-screen EastEnders character famously became pregnant at the age of 16 with ‘Dirty Den’ Watts, and gave birth to a daughter named Vicky.

Den was the adoptive father of Michelle’s best friend Sharon Mitchell, played by Letitia Dean.

Gripping: Susan became the first woman to direct Line Of Duty, (pictured) Susan was listed as the director for episode five and will also oversee the gripping final episode six

Before: Susan Tully (far right) pictured with Bill Treacher as Arthur Fowler, Wendy Richard as Pauline Fowler, Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale, Peter Dean as Pete Beale (back row) and Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale, Anna Wing as Lou Beale ( first row)

EastEnders’ Michelle Fowler plays the lead role of Susan Tully EastEnders – 1989 to 1999 The Story of Tracy Beaker – 2002 The bill – 1999 to 2004 Funland – 2005 The Pursuit – 2006-2007 Secret diary of a call girl – 2007 Silent Witness – 2008 to 2011 Lark Rise to Candleford – 2009 to 2011 Stella – 2012 Paradise – 2012 Getting Started – 2012 The Musketeers – 2016 The A Word – 2016 to 2017 Britain – 2018 Duty Line – 2019

Michelle then had son Mark Jr, whom she had with Grant Mitchell.

The soap character missed family funerals, including her father Arthur, mother Pauline and brother Mark, and was even name-checked by Ian Beale after his daughter Lucy died in 2014.

When it was revealed that Peggy Mitchell – played by Barbara Windsor – was dying of cancer, Sharon called Michelle to inform her of the icon’s illness.

Still, Michelle was too late to correspond with the landlady after a letter she sent her arrived the day after her death, but Sharon read the letter and immediately visited her.

On her return to Walford in August, Phil discovered the letter and learned that Mark was his brother Grant’s son.

Susan briefly returned to her former home of EastEnders in 1989 to 1999 to direct 12 episodes.

The character of Michelle returned to Walford for a year in 2016, but was played by Jenna Russell.

A source said at the time: ‘EastEnders have been trying to convince Susan to come back for over 20 years, but they agreed enough was enough and have decided to recast the role.

They thought Jenna was a great fit and think she’ll do great as Michelle, one of the most popular characters in the show’s history.

“The show has been accused of being boring lately, but curveballs like this show viewers are still on the edge of their seats.”

Prior to her EastEnders stint, Susan starred as Suzanne Ross on Grange Hill for four years between 1981 and 1984.

Changing faces: Michelle’s character returned to Walford for a year in 2016 but was played by Jenna Russell, (left)

Impressive: Since leaving EastEnders, Susan has built a successful career directing films such as The Bill, Silent Witness, Lark Rise to Candleford and Secret Diary of a Call Girl on her resume (pictured in 1996)