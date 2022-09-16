Susan Neill-Fraser granted parole after 13 years in jail for murdering Bob Chappell: Tasmania

<!–

One of Australia’s most notorious killers can finally be paroled after 13 years behind bars protesting her innocence

Susan Neill-Fraser, 65, was convicted of the murder of partner Bob Chappell aboard their yacht, Four Winds, in Sandy Bay, Tasmania, on Australia Day, 2009.

Neill-Fraser has always maintained her innocence throughout her 13 years at the Mary Hutchinson Women’s Prison in Risdon Vale.

She also consistently refused to request parole because she would have to plead guilty – but the probation commission has decided to release her without confession.

Susan Neill-Fraser (left), 65, has been released on parole after spending the past 13 years in the Mary Hutchinson Women’s Prison in Risdon Vale after being convicted of murdering partner Bob Chappell (right) aboard their yacht , Four Winds, in Sandy Bay, Tasmania on Australia Day, 2009

Neill-Fraser (pictured) has maintained her innocence after her 2010 conviction

Police have never been able to find Mr Chappell’s body or a possible murder weapon.

No explanation has ever been given for how the DNA of Meaghan Vass, who was then a homeless 15-year-old girl, ended up on the yacht. ABC news reported.

Mrs. Vass is said to have told different versions of her story over the years, including that she was never even on the yacht.

This infamous case attracted a lot of interest through books and TV documentaries across Australia and internationally.

Neill-Fraser was known in her day as a “model prisoner,” making pavlovas for fellow inmates for birthdays, providing legal advice, and helping with reading.

Neill-Fraser (pictured) chose not to request parole for the entirety of her sentence, as she wanted to get out of prison with a full waiver

Meaghan Vass’ DNA was found aboard the yacht (pictured), but she told the original trial that she was not on the boat

But in September last year, Neill-Fraser was put in solitary confinement for five days, with all privileges revoked after he wrote about “a day in the life” of a female prisoner.

Her daily experiences were later published on a supporter’s website, in violation of strict prison rules.

She also went on a hunger strike in 2017 when she was moved to medium security after contraband was allegedly found in her cell.

The contraband, according to her daughter Sarah Bowles, was pre-approved children’s craft scissors and a tube of makeup bought in the prison cafeteria.

Neill-Fraser had two unsuccessful appeals against her conviction in 2017 and 2021.

She also lost a bid to overturn her conviction in the country’s highest court last month after the Supreme Court rejected her request for leave to appeal.