Susan Lucci, 75, poses with supermodel Christie Brinkley, 68, at splashy Hamptons event

Soap opera legend Susan Lucci has some A-list friends.

Over the weekend, a 75-year-old actress was spotted posing with 68-year-old supermodel and Vacation actress Christie Brinkley.

Both ladies wore black as they wrapped their arms around each other at a chic event in the Hamptons on Long Island. ‘Our tradition – Christie and Susan on-the-spot photo after the show! @celeb_autobio,” Susan wrote in her caption.

Lucci also noted that they were at the South Hampton Art Center.

Talk show host Sherri Shepherd was also present at the bash. ‘Spectacular Sherri Shepherd!!! SO much fun working with her – she was an amazing Debbie Reynolds while I played Elizabeth Taylor in the biggest Hollywood love triangle – EVAH!!!

‘Can’t wait to see her in her new talk show premiere September 12!!!’ wrote Lucci.

In March, Lucci faced “a huge loss” after revealing the death of her 53-year-old husband Helmut Huber, a TV producer and family man.

He died at the age of 84 from an unknown cause on Long Island, New York.

The couple have been married since 1969 and have two children together, Liza Huber, 47, and Andreas Huber, 34.

“Helmut’s passing is a huge loss to everyone who knew and loved him,” said a representative of the 75-year-old actress. People.

“He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

While the family did not release his cause of death, they did ask that instead of flowers, donations be made to the American Stroke Association to support stroke awareness and research, People reported.

Lucci is best known for portraying Erica Kane in the ABC daytime drama All My Children throughout that show’s network from 1970 to 2011.

A representative of the family stated: “[He was] a family man, he was a faithful friend, and [he] loved them deeply.

‘With a roaring sense of humor, a larger-than-life personality and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber, who used to ride motorcycles in Austria, was a first-class skier and avid golfer, a member of Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.”

Born in 1937, Huber was asked to join the Austrian ski team. Instead, he did an internship at Hotel Maria Theresia, which has four ski slopes nearby.

He later studied at L’Ecole Hoteliere, a hospitality and hotel management company in Lausanne, Switzerland. He was top of his class, Fox News reported.

He moved to North America at age 21, began his career in Canada before moving to New York at age 23. He became a US citizen in 1994.

Huber is said to have improved his English by watching films by John Wayne and Humphrey Bogart. Fox news reported.

The couple met at work at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island when Susan was 22 and had just finished college.

He went on to work as Lucci’s manager and became the CEO of Pine Valley Productions.

