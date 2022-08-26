Susan Carland weighs in on Linda Evangelista’s ‘full-on hijab look’

<!–

Muslim academic Susan Carland weighed in on Linda Evangelista’s “full hijab look” from the supermodel’s Vogue magazine shoot.

Evangelista, 57, graced the cover of British Vogue this week wearing a conservative headscarf to cover up a beauty treatment ‘deformity’.

In a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, Carland, the wife of TV host Waleed Aly, responded to some criticism online that Evangelista, as a non-Muslim, should not have worn a hijab-like garment.

Muslim academic Susan Carland (pictured) weighed in on Linda Evangelista’s ‘full hijab look’ from the supermodel’s Vogue magazine shoot

“Some people have asked if I have a problem with how Linda dresses. Not me at all,’ she said.

“It’s my understanding that Linda started dressing like this after she was ‘brutally disfigured’ (her words) after a cosmetic procedure,” she continued.

“She doesn’t dress like that to imitate (or mock) Muslim women. She does that because she feels so comfortable now.

Dressing like this will make her feel better about herself after her experience, good luck to her! Welcome to the headscarf sisterhood, Linda.’

“Some people have asked if I have a problem with how Linda dresses. Not me at all,’ said Carland to her followers

She also said that it was not ‘problematic’ for Linda to ‘imitate’ Muslim women

Evangelista previously said her face was “brutally disfigured,” making her look “unrecognizable” after suffering a rare reaction to a fat-freezing procedure known as CoolSculpting.

She spent the past six years “in hiding” but has recently come back into the public eye with a series of high profile photo shoots and interviews.

The model now travels with a Coolibar scarf in her bag, in case she has to “cover her chin” due to the results of the botched surgery she had six years ago.

An Islamic academic, Carland is also known for her marriage to Waleed Aly of The Project. Together in the picture

The surgery was intended to reduce her fat cells, but they grew in size instead — causing Linda to develop “bumps” all over her body, due to a condition called paradoxical fat hyperplasia.

PAH is a rare side effect of cryolipolysis, having been reported in 0.0051 percent of the 1.5 million CoolSculpting procedures performed worldwide.

Since then, she’s had two liposuction surgeries in an attempt to fix the problem, and in February announced she was done living in “shame.”

Now she recently returned to modeling – and she looked impeccable on the cover of the September issue of British Vogue.

Evangelista (pictured) spent the past six years ‘in hiding’, but has recently come back into the public eye with a series of high-profile photo shoots and interviews

However, while discussing the shoot in a behind-the-scenes video, she admitted that her jaw and neck don’t look like that “in real life” and that makeup artist Pat McGrath had to use tape and elastics to pull back her facial features, which she covered with scarves and hats.

She explained that she is still “trying to love herself” after becoming “so depressed” following the erroneous procedure, and that using the tape resolves her “insecurities” so she could feel confident while “acting.” what she prefers to do’. do’ again.

She told Vogue: “That’s not my jaw and neck in real life — and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere. I try to love myself as I am.

“But for the pictures… Look, for pictures I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We create dreams. I think it is allowed. All my insecurities are captured in these photos, so I have to do what I love most.’