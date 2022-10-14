WhatsNew2Day
Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

CALGARY – Susan Auch has stepped down as chief executive officer of Speed ​​Skating Canada.

A spokesperson says Speed ​​Skating Canada’s board of directors has decided it was “in the best interest” of the federation for Auch to no longer serve in this position.

A reason for the departure was not given.

Auch, a three-time Olympic medalist in long track speed skating, spent more than five years in the position.

She had previously served as president and vice president of Speed ​​Skating Canada.

Auch, 56, was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

