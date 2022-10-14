Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada
CALGARY – Susan Auch has stepped down as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
A spokesperson says Speed Skating Canada’s board of directors has decided it was “in the best interest” of the federation for Auch to no longer serve in this position.
A reason for the departure was not given.
Auch, a three-time Olympic medalist in long track speed skating, spent more than five years in the position.
She had previously served as president and vice president of Speed Skating Canada.
Auch, 56, was inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.