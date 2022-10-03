Suryakumar had ‘a bigger impact on the game,’ says Player-of-the-Match Rahul

“Honestly, I’m surprised I’m getting this.”

KL Rahul had just been named Player of the Match for his 28-ball 57, which set the tone for India’s 237 for 3 in the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. But India’s ability to maintain their pace through the innings on a surface that Rahul said was “a little tacky and a little gripping” was just as much due to Suryakumar Yadav’s pyrotechnics. That’s what Rahul was referring to after India rode their fourth-highest T20I total to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Suryakumar, currently No. 2 in the world among T20I batters, almost immediately launched an offensive on the South African bowlers after walking out to replace Rahul in the 12th over. He increased his half-century from just 18 deliveries to finish on a 22-ball 61, showing more than just shades of his 360-degree game that has left many in awe. He hit a total of five fours and five sixes.

“Frankly, after the first two-three overs, the chat between me and Rohit [Sharma] was that the wicket is a bit sticky, it’s a bit gripping, certain slower ones were gripping, so we thought 180-185 would be a really good target if we bat well, but the game always surprises you,” Rahul said during the post-match presentation ceremony “Honestly I’m surprised I’m getting this [award]. I think Surya, the way he hit, had a bigger impact on the game. And he changed the game.”

Rahul chuckled when told that the decision had been made by “a certain senior lead-off hitter”. [Sunil Gavaskar]because that was the more difficult role to play.

“We as lead-off batters always think our job is tougher, but having hit a few innings in the middle order in ODIs, I realize that’s hard too,” Rahul said with a smile. “Like I said, Surya had a bigger impact, like Virat [Kohli, who scored 49* in 28] also beaten … it has not been easy for someone like Dinesh [Karthik, who got 17* in seven]; he doesn’t get too many balls, just to walk in there and do what was expected of him was a phenomenal punch.”

Rahul admitted he’d gotten a lot of satisfaction so far from playing two contrasting innings, both impactful, in the series. In Thiruvananthapuram, on a greenish surface with bounce and lateral movement, he grafted hard to fight through a first-class wobble in a small chase of 107. At 14 out of 31 balls at one point, he finished with an unbeaten 51 out of 56, even if Suryakumar came in and did his thing, making a robust 33-ball half-century as India came home with eight wickets.

“It does, it’s real — I mean, I think as a lead-off hitter it’s really important to understand what it takes on any given day and do your best for the team,” he said when asked if the blows had given him satisfaction. . “That’s what I’ve tried to do, that’s the mentality I’ve always played the game in and I’ll continue to play that way. And yes, it’s good to test yourself under different conditions as well. I’m quite happy. “

Rahul set the tone with the very first ball in Guwahati, as he got up with the bounce to hit Kagiso Rabada to the point boundary. His next frontier was a circuitous pick-up shot for six over square leg from Wayne Parnell in the fourth over. The sequel to that was another delicious punch behind the point. Within the first four overs, Rahul had already set a marker.

“The first ball, the punch to the back foot, really got me on my feet,” he said. “When I play that shot, in my mind, when I mainly play both sides of the wicket, I know that my balance is pretty good. I hit the first square of the ball of the wicket on the outside, hit a few balls the leg side, so it tells me the head is stable and my positions are good.”

Is it instinctive?