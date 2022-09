Of the Indian bigs on the night, Hardik Pandya’s 30-ball 71 not out took him up 22 places to No.65 among batsmen, while Axar Patel’s 3 for 17 took him up 24 places to No.33 among bowlers. And Josh Hazlewood was on the mark as usual, returning 2 for 39 to maintain his No.1 rank among bowlers, while Adil Rashid’s 2 for 27 in Karachi helped him hold onto his third spot; Tabraiz Shamsi is sandwiched between the two.