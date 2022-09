Josh Hazlewood is still at the top after taking three wickets from three games, followed by five wrist spinners – Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Adam Zampa, in that order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in tenth position, is the only other fast bowler in the top ten, while Haris Rauf has moved up to 14th place, up seven places after taking five wickets in the last three matches.