Survivors tell grim tale of southern Greek migrant shipwreck

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Many had embarked on the stomach-wrenching sea voyage earlier; many will follow.

Survivors of one of the last fatal shipwrecks involving Europe-bound migrants say the omens were bad even as the sailboat they were traveling with slipped out of Turkey under cover of night on Monday, eventually heading for Italy.

Strong winds swept through the Aegean, and the pleasure yacht that became a human freighter was criminally overloaded – with about 95 migrants crammed so tightly under the deck that there was only room to stand.

“From the first minute…we thought we might have some trouble,” said Ahmad Shoaib Noorzaei, a survivor of the wreck off the Greek island of Kythira. “Because the weather was not normal for such a vessel – a 16-meter (52-foot) vessel. … It was a small ship … only for 20 or 30 (people).”

Instead, the Afghanistan resident said, there were about 95 on board, including 10 or 11 families.

By late Wednesday, the third night at sea, survivors said the captain was lost and winds were blowing at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (60 mph). Rather than round Kythira safely, with a clear passage to Italy ahead after the obstacle course on the Aegean island, the ship was swept into a rocky cove surrounded by ominous cliffs.

It struck and fell apart — just a few hundred meters from the soft beach of Diakofti, on the east coast of the island.

“The waves were too high, about 6 meters (20 feet),” said Abdul Ghafar Amur, another survivor from Afghanistan. “We tried to save our lives, but most of our friends died.”

The survivors managed to cling to the rocks. Nearby villagers who rushed out to help eventually pulled them to safety with ropes.

At first light, at least four bodies were seen bobbing under the cliffs among the wreckage of the shipwreck. By the end of Thursday, there were 80 survivors from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, including 17 boys and a girl.

Speaking to The Associated Press Thursday from a schoolhouse where the survivors — many with bruises and scrapes from getting knocked on the rocks — were temporarily housed, clothed and fed, Amur said the Greek Coast Guard had “to wait three or two hours.” late” arrived.

“During these three or two hours, most of the women died. Young fellows and old men, we couldn’t do anything for them. We saw how they died,” he said.

Amur said he paid smugglers $9,000 to be shipped from Turkey to Italy, an amount that matched the accounts of other survivors. The fate of the yacht’s captain was unknown, although some survivors said he was lost in the wreckage.

Favoring gangs smuggling asylum seekers from Turkey to Europe the long distance south of Kythirabecause it avoids the highly guarded islands in the eastern Aegean that used to be the main sea route for people fleeing conflict and poverty to reach Greece.

However, that route is still in use. Also late Wednesday, hundreds of miles from Kythera, 18 migrants drowned when their small boat sank off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos.

