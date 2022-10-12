Survivors of Venezuelan mudslide bury dead, look for missing

LAS TEJERÍAS, Venezuela (AP) — A day after burying his mother, Rafael Negrín carried the coffin of his aunt on Wednesday, who also died in floods and landslides in central Venezuela that killed at least 43 people and left dozens missing.

In all, Negrín lost three family members – his mother and two of her sisters – who were swept away by flooding in Las Tejerías de Santos Michelena, an agro-industrial municipality in the state of Aragua, about 87 kilometers from the capital of Caracas. The body of the second aunt has yet to be found.

The floods and landslides followed torrential rain that collapsed a mountainside in the city late Saturday. Residents say they only had a second to get to safety before water, mud, rocks and felled trees descended on their neighborhood.

“It’s very painful,” said Negrín, who is also sad to see the destruction of the place where he grew up. “The rest of us are saved, my daughter is saved.”

Venezuela’s civil defense agency says 400 homes have been destroyed and 800 others damaged. Fifty-six people are still reported missing.

Authorities say the death toll is expected to rise as heavy machinery moves the debris left behind by the landslides and floods.

Negrín said that while he is sad, at least he found the body of his mother, Senobia Rodríguez Agrizones, and was able to bury her on Tuesday. He said neighbors were still looking for their mother.

“My mother is here. We know she’s there,” he said. “Now we must recharge our strength for our cousins, for our children.”

With many businesses and services destroyed in the community of 54,000 people, survivors struggle to make ends meet in the disaster areas.

Electricity and cell phone service have been restored in Las Tejerías, but landlines and water services remain down as the landslide destroyed telephone wires, water pipes and pumping equipment.

Authorities estimate that two dozen businesses and businesses were affected, including a China-made Chery vehicle assembly plant, a high school and two elementary schools.

Most of the people reported missing, including many children, are from the El Béisbol and La Agotada neighborhoods in the north of the commune.

President Nicolás Maduro, who walked through one of the most flooded streets on Monday with his wife Cilia Flores, has pledged to support the residents of Las Tejerías.

He said his government would rebuild homes and businesses and help those who want to leave the affected area move elsewhere. Several shelters and shelters have been established in the vicinity of Las Tejerías.

