Survivor star Shayelle Lajoie shows off her ripped figure in a high-cut swimsuit during photo shoot

Shayelle Lajoie was known for her athletic figure on Australian Survivor.

And the super-fit star, 31, appeared to be in the best shape of her life as she enjoyed a dip in the ocean during a photo shoot on the Sunshine Coast.

Shayelle slipped into a tight, high-cut piece in the early hours of Monday morning as she posed for a photographer in a storm.

Superfit Survivor star Shayelle Lajoie showed off her ripped frame and tattoo collection in a high-cut swimsuit during a snappy photoshoot on the beach on the Sunshine Coast on Monday morning

She had her taut arms and legs on full display, as well as her extensive tattoo collection.

The reality star wore her hair in a high ponytail during the dive.

She was later seen drying off with a blue and white stripped towel.

The glamazon was spotted running and posing for the photographer as she ran through the water

The star bravely ran into the surf in the high-cut swimmers

Shayelle later donned a pair of Nike leopard print shorts that she paired with a black crop top.

She showed her flexibility while on the beach doing a number of yoga poses, including the famous downward dog.

She kept her hair away from her face and wore a low bun.

Sometimes she talked to the photographer for direction

Elsewhere, she changed into a third outfit – a white Nike crop top along with maroon Nike cycling shorts and a cap.

The brunette is known for her love of surfing and yoga.

Shayelle was a contestant on Australian Survivor: Blood Vs Water earlier this year, appearing on the Channel 10 show with her then-boyfriend Ben Watson.

She previously said she was cast for her strength and determination.

“Because I’m physically strong, socially adaptable and definitely not one to shy away from a challenge,” she said.

Shayelle said she wants to focus on her biomedical studies after the show, but isn’t against another reality TV opportunity.

She told The Latch in April, “I’m just going back to college; I’m halfway through and I really just want to finish my studies.

“But if that means taking it easy every second semester and going to a reality show, then I’m excited!”

She later changed into a third outfit, a white crop top from Nike. She completed that look with maroon Nike cycling shorts and a cap