Survival expert Ray Mears criticises ‘boring’ Attenborough-style wildlife documentaries

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ray Mears has a veiled swipe at wildlife documentaries like the one narrated by Sir David Attenborough, claiming they can do children ‘more harm than good’.

The survival expert and host said he falls asleep watching “wallpaper” shows featuring “shots of gannets diving in slow motion.”

Mears also lamented the lack of presenters on wildlife series. “In television, I worry that we see more and more nature documentaries, but without a presenter,” he said.

‘I see families splashing their children in front of the screen with a nature documentary, because it’s better than playing the game they have on their computer.

“But if the child gets bored because it’s not dynamically interactive, we might be doing more harm than good. I think there are many nature programs that have become wallpaper.’

Survival expert and host Ray Mears (pictured) said ‘wallpaper’ nature shows with ‘shots of gannets diving in slow motion’ do children more harm than good

Mears, 58, told Henley Literary Festival in Oxfordshire that shows like this don’t give the viewer a deeper understanding of the subject.

“I think if you have a show with endless coffee table shots of gannets diving into the sea for things in slow motion, you see the picture and you’re impressed by it and then it’s unnecessarily exaggerated and frankly I fall asleep watching that program,’ he said.

Mears, who promoted his book We Are Nature, didn’t give specific examples of the documentaries he didn’t like. But he praised the ’80s series The Amateur Naturalist, saying it was “a show I actually went in to watch and that’s how you measure it.”

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival in Oxfordshire, Mears took a veiled swipe at documentaries like those narrated by Sir David Attenborough (pictured)

Ray Mears’ World Of Survival was first shown on the BBC in the late 1990s. He also fronted ITV’s Survival With Ray Mears in 2010 and Wild China With Ray Mears last year.

The shows see him interacting with local people in environments around the world and a hands-on approach to wildlife.

By contrast, Sir David is famous for his narration in shows including the Frozen Planet series and Dynasties, which feature breathtaking wildlife shots.