Survey builder software and Its Uses

Form Builder software is used for conducting surveys, and receiving feedback from customers, distributors, and employees. The survey builder software is an advanced system for conducting surveys and collecting feedback and information that is operated remotely and installed on marketing intelligence servers.

The system was designed based on the extensive experience of marketing wisdom in conducting research. Many improvements and tools like Form Builder have been implemented in the system that enables a wide range of surveys to be carried out outside the organization and inside the organization.

The survey software is especially suitable for:

Surveys and customer satisfaction feedback: Measuring satisfaction, loyalty, service controls, identifying expectations and requirements, and more.

Employee surveys: Employee attitudes, welfare and training surveys, management levels, internal service, SLA control, and more.

The uniqueness of the TRS survey system is the diverse and impressive ability to present findings that enables obtaining managerial findings for the junior and senior levels of management in each organization.

Current information and navigation between levels of organizational hierarchy:

Ongoing command and control directions:

*Targeting options

*Employee management

*Advanced analyses

What is included in the survey system?

The system was built based on the vast experience accumulated by marketing wisdom experts in conducting a variety of research abroad.

The system offers:

A convenient, advanced, and friendly one-question per screen method

Run surveys in foreign languages

Use of various types of questions and scales

State-of-the-art flow mechanism between questions

Managing lists of respondents, sending reminders, and ongoing control over response rates

Advanced security mechanisms

Obtaining ongoing statistical-descriptive information during the survey (averages, distributions, clocks, etc.).

What is special about survey software and the TRS customer feedback system?

The TRS system is installed on a secure web server of marketing intelligence. There is no need to purchase the system but in fact rent survey services, pay for the actual use, and enjoy an advanced and friendly State of the Art system.

The advantages of this method are many:

There is no need to buy a software system for conducting surveys.

There is no need to overload the computing resources of the enterprise.

There’s no need to pay for the software, it’s updating and maintenance payment is made according to actual use.

There is no need to purchase updated versions and pay maintenance fees – the system is updated and upgraded frequently.

It combines easy visual workflows with powerful data combinations to create. Provide a single point of reference for everything during the project life cycle.

WBS better manages your project deliverables with

Visualize the scope of your projects and break them down into manageable milestones

Scrum Visualize the status of your sprint with panels

Plan, track, execute, and analyze your Scrum projects efficiently

Executing projects that deliver effective results

Visualize, organize, and manage your project goals, teams, tasks, and workflows with effective work plans.

User Story Map

With user story mapping, you enable your project team to create and deliver products that customers can benefit from. Start right away with this template.